Yorkshire's Wealthiest 2026: Christopher Harborne Tops Sunday Times Rich List

Sheffield tech billionaire Christopher Harborne leads Yorkshire's wealthiest individuals in the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List with £18.177bn. See the full top ten rankings and net worth details for Yorkshire's elite.

The latest Sunday Times Rich List for 2026 has officially identified the ten wealthiest individuals residing in Yorkshire, marking a significant update to the regional economic landscape. The comprehensive 76-page special edition of the publication profiles the 350 richest people across Britain, providing an in-depth analysis of high-net-worth individuals. Leading the rankings for the Yorkshire region is Christopher Harborne, a billionaire technology investor and businessman who originally hails from Sheffield. This announcement places Harborne at the very top of the local wealth hierarchy, surpassing other long-standing industrial and retail magnates in the area.

Harborne Leads Yorkshire Rankings With £18.177bn

Sheffield-born billionaire businessman and cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne tops the Yorkshire rich list with an estimated personal wealth of £18.177bn. Although he was born in Sheffield, Harborne is now reported to be based in Thailand, where he continues to manage his extensive business interests and investments. His financial standing is so substantial that he has become a notable figure in both technological investment circles and political funding arenas. Specifically, Harborne is reported to have donated £22m to Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, a contribution that has drawn considerable attention in recent political discourse. This donation underscores his influence beyond mere commerce, extending into the realm of national political strategy and support for specific ideological movements within the United Kingdom.

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Shepherd Family And Lord Kirkham Secure Top Spots

Following Harborne, the York-based Shepherd family secures the second position among the region's wealthiest individuals with an estimated net worth of £1.35bn. The creators of the Portakabin and the Portaloo, the Shepherd family established their iconic business in the 1960s as an offshoot to their broader construction firm. Their innovative approach to temporary structures and sanitation solutions has yielded enduring financial success over several decades. In the lower half of the top ten, Doncaster-born Lord Kirkham holds the eighth spot with an estimated net worth of £1.14bn. His journey to wealth is characterized by a pivot from his initial dream of joining the Royal Air Force, which was thwarted by bad O-levels, leading him to learn furniture making and ultimately build the DFS furniture empire.

Morrison Heirs And Acorn Stairlifts Boss Rank Highly

The children of the late Sir Ken Morrison, known as the king of the tills, have capitalized on the private equity takeover of the Bradford-founded Morrisons supermarket chain. Their collective net worth is estimated at £931m, reflecting the lasting value of the retail legacy established by their father. This rank places them firmly within the top tier of Yorkshire's economic elite, demonstrating the enduring power of retail heritage in the region. Meanwhile, John Jakes, the boss of Acorn Stairlifts, follows closely with an estimated net worth of £926m. Born in Kirkstall, Leeds, Jakes leads the Bradford-based firm that serves as a leading manufacturer and installer of stairlifts. The company has experienced consistent growth driven by increasing demand for accessibility solutions, highlighting a shift in market needs toward aging-in-place technologies.

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Hull-Born Entrepreneur Closes The Top Ten

Closing out the list of the ten wealthiest individuals in Yorkshire is Hull-born Malcolm Healey, who holds an estimated net worth of £901m. Healey is the proprietor of Wren Kitchens, which represents his third successful kitchens manufacturing outfit. His family background in development is significant, as his late father, Eddie Healey, built Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre, a major landmark in the region. The inclusion of Healey illustrates the deep-rooted connection between regional development projects and family wealth generation in Yorkshire. Lawrence Tomlinson, born in Batley and chairman of the LNT Group, rounds out the top ten positions among the region's wealthiest residents. While his specific net worth figure is not detailed in the provided snippet, his placement at tenth highlights the continued prominence of industrial and construction leadership in the area's highest echelons of wealth.

Regional Economic Diversity And Future Outlook

The composition of Yorkshire's wealthiest individuals reflects a diverse array of industries, from technology and retail to manufacturing and construction. This variety suggests that the region's economic resilience is built on multiple pillars rather than a single dominant sector. The movement of some billionaires, such as Christopher Harborne relocating to Thailand, may have implications for local philanthropy and investment patterns, although their primary business interests often remain global. For consumers and investors, these rankings provide a snapshot of where capital is concentrated and which industries are generating the most value. The data also serves as a historical record of regional success, capturing the achievements of entrepreneurs who have scaled local businesses into national or international enterprises. As the 2026 list is published, it offers a benchmark for future economic analysis and a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined Yorkshire for generations.