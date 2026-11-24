The latest Yorkshire Team of the Week features six clubs including Leeds United and Hull City. Discover the standout performers driving success in the region this season.

The latest Yorkshire Team of the Week has been announced, featuring players from six different clubs across the region. This selection is widely considered one of the most challenging lineups of the season so far. The roster includes stars from Leeds United, Hull City, and Sheffield Wednesday, alongside representatives from Middlesbrough and other local sides.

Goalkeeping Standout vs Brighton

One of the most notable inclusions is the goalkeeper who has solidified his reputation as one of the best in the 2026-27 campaign. He delivered an outstanding performance during the Tigers' narrow victory against Brighton. This display confirmed his elite status among goalkeepers in the current league season.

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Adilson Malanda Goals Record

Adilson Malanda of Middlesbrough scored a rare goal that helped the Teessiders end their losing streak against Bristol City. The defender scored almost simultaneously with a second goal, securing the three points for his club. His performance was not just offensive but also defensively solid.

Leeds United Striker Form

A Leeds United striker scored two goals as the team celebrated a significant win at the Bridge. This player has been on fire, netting three goals in his last two games. His recent form has been instrumental in Leeds United's recent positive results and momentum.

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Sheffield Wednesday Center Forward

Sheffield Wednesday featured a center forward who scored an early double at Barnsley, bringing his season tally to nine goals. He is described as one of the few better center forwards in England at the current time. His leadership and threat in the box make him a key figure for his club.

Hull City Key Contributor

The team is completed by a player from Hull City who acted as an irresistible force in their recent matches. He was the executor of the play that helped Hull City secure a huge three points. His contribution was vital in pilfering the victory for the Tigers.