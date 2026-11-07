Yosemite Hiker Rescued After Slip Near Half Dome Cables

Bystanders and a US Air Force veteran execute a complex rope rescue for a hiker who slipped near Half Dome cables on October 12 in Yosemite National Park.

Two hikers executed a dramatic multi-stage rescue operation on October 12 near the Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park after a woman slipped and became trapped on a precarious rock ledge. The incident occurred shortly after 2pm when the hiker lost her footing on the slippery granite face, leaving her hanging dangerously above the drop. Brian Moran and his 20-year-old son, Ian Moran, were among the first to react to the crisis as the woman screamed while sliding down the steep rock.

Immediate Crisis and Initial Response

The situation turned chaotic as the woman attempted to brake her fall by spreading her arms, but she continued to gain speed toward a sheer drop. Brian Moran, witnessing the terrifying descent, shouted in panic because he believed she would not survive. When she finally stopped on a narrow ledge, the bystanders began crying, fearing the worst for her survival. The woman's fiancé also attempted to climb toward her but lost his balance, ending up pinned flat against the mountain and hanging by his fingertips.

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Resourceful Bystanders Take Charge

Twenty-year-old Ian Moran immediately mapped out a rescue plan despite the lack of proper equipment. The Morans had accidentally left their newly purchased rope, gloves, and carabiners at their campsite during the morning rush. Ian leaped up the cliff to reach the stranded couple, shouting encouragement while reassuring them that help was on the way. He quickly realized his sticky climbing shoes were insufficient for a safe rescue without additional gear. He instructed a bystander to call emergency services while he assessed the dangerous terrain.

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US Air Force Veteran Joins the Rescue

US Air Force Veteran David Morgenstern arrived at the scene and provided critical safety instructions to the assembled group. He grabbed two carabiners and a sling to anchor and lower a gear line, assigning other hikers to secure a ground pole. Morgenstern assessed the knots on the chained carabiners while Brian and others positioned themselves along the chains to form a human support line. Ian volunteered for the most dangerous task, scooting down the steep rock face. He gripped the rock with his right hand and reached for the stranded man with his left. As a terrified woman prayed aloud, Ian successfully hauled the man to safety.

Complex Rope Operation for the Woman

After securing the man, Ian rejoined the human chain to attempt the rescue of the woman, but she remained trapped too far down the slope. The group scrambled to gather more slings and carabiners while shouting reassurances to the distressed hiker. When the chain fell short, Morgenstern suggested linking their climbing harnesses together. He formed a new chain with seven men and told the woman to stay calm as he scooted her up the rock. The operation continued as light snow began to fall, adding to the difficulty of the rescue. Morgenstern reported to 911 that the incident was resolved and everyone was safe.