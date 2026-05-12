Yoto Partnership Announces Exciting Giveaway and Originals Week

Explore this exciting announcement from Yoto, the award-winning screen-free audio players for kids, as they celebrate their first Yoto Originals Week and giveaway. Stay informed about the upcoming event and the incredible prize bundles worth over £180 each, perfect for keeping children engaged and entertained. Don't miss the opportunity to participate in the competition and enjoy the free content during Yoto Originals Week.

We've partnered with Yoto , the award-winning screen-free audio players for kids, for their first Yoto Originals Week and giveaway. The prize bundles, worth over £180 each, include a Yoto Player, Adventure Jacket, and three multipacks of audio cards, catering to different age groups.

From May 11th to 18th, Yoto will launch 16 new Originals titles and offer a special 20% off on the entire Originals range during the event. The Yoto Player, designed for kids aged 0 to 11+, allows kids to insert physical audio cards, encouraging independence and creativity. If you're looking for a screen-free way to entertain your children and introduce world-class audio, don't miss this opportunity. Participate in the competition by filling in the details before June 7th, 2026.

There's also over 11 hours of free Yoto Originals content available on the Yoto app during the week, no Yoto Player required





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Yoto Screen-Free Audio Players Giveaway Yoto Originals Week

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Yoto Gives Away 10 Prize Bundles & Launches Free Yoto OriginalsYoto, the screen-free audio player for kids, is offering up to 20% off their entire Originals range and launching 16 new Yoto Originals during their Yoto Originals Week. 10 prize bundles worth over £180 each will be given away to mark the occasion.

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Win a Yoto prize bundle worth over £180!To celebrate the launch of Yoto Originals Week, 10 lucky winners will receive a fabulous bundle including a Yoto Player!

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