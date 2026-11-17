Nathan Fielder's documentary about Elizabeth Holmes breaks new ground with radical transparency, potentially making history as the first doc nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

The documentary You Can See Everything has captivated audiences by offering an unprecedented look into the final days of freedom for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim gained rare access to Holmes, capturing her last 34 days before she began serving an 11-year prison sentence. The film, produced by A24, has generated significant discussion and critical acclaim since its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 6. Its unconventional approach to documentary filmmaking has positioned it as a serious contender in the upcoming awards season, particularly regarding the prestigious Best Picture category.

Documentary Access and Filmmaking Process

Nathan Fielder became an active onscreen character in the production, establishing a dynamic that is both awkward and intentionally absurd. The opening scenes depict Fielder standing outside the window of Holmes' beachside property while she speaks with a judge, a moment designed to unsettle the viewer. His distinctive headphones have become an immediate visual meme, symbolizing the intrusion of the camera crew into private moments. Fielder and Oppenheim negotiated a unique agreement with A24, allowing them to abandon the project if no compelling narrative emerged. Instead, they developed a thorough investigation that often feels stranger than fiction.

Also read Spain vs England player ratings: Jude Bellingham stars in Three Lions' victory

The production required a level of radical transparency that Holmes and her fiancé Billy Evans initially promised. This commitment to access led to Fielder moving in with the family for the final two weeks of filming. The resulting footage includes intimate and unexpected moments, such as a scene showing Billy Evans in the shower. While these moments appear shocking on the surface, the filmmakers argue they are essential to understanding the complex relationship between the subjects and the camera crew. The documentary runs for two hours and 54 minutes, testing viewer patience in its first act before delivering its most compelling material.

Narrative Structure and Audience Reaction

Viewers are frequently asked to switch their allegiance throughout the film, a testament to the unpredictable nature of the events depicted. The trailer famously featured a moment where Holmes asks why she would deceive anyone, setting the tone for a mix of hilarity and unease. The intense close-ups on Holmes' face, particularly focusing on her blue eyes, highlight the unnerving power of her presence. Fielder and Oppenheim utilize this tension to keep the audience engaged, ensuring that the substantial runtime never feels stagnant. The documentary has already been recognized with major prizes at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, suggesting a strong trajectory for the 2027 awards season.

Advertisement

The second act of the film introduces a significant surprise that has already been widely discussed following its United States release on October 16. This narrative shift allows the filmmakers to employ a re-enactment style that works brilliantly within the context of the story. Fielder serves as the perfect audience surrogate, reacting to the bizarre situations with a mix of confusion and determination. The film does not shy away from the darker aspects of the subject matter, but it also embraces the absurdity of the real-life events. This balance of humor and drama creates a unique viewing experience that defies traditional documentary conventions.

Oscar Contention and Release Dates

There are growing expectations that You Can See Everything could become the first documentary to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. This potential nomination would represent a significant boundary-breaking moment for the medium of documentary filmmaking. The film is scheduled to release in United Kingdom and Irish cinemas on November 20. Industry observers are closely watching its performance to see if it can maintain its momentum through the winter and spring awards campaigns. The combination of high-profile subject matter and innovative storytelling has made it a standout entry in this year's competitive landscape.

Director Lance Oppenheim co-orchestrated the project with Fielder, bringing a keen eye for visual detail and narrative pacing. The film's success lies in its ability to capture the unpredictable nature of real life, particularly in the final act involving Billy Evans. Evans proves to be a wildly unpredictable force, adding further layers of complexity to the story. The film hits its stride once Holmes is incarcerated, allowing the directors to explore the aftermath of her conviction. This structure ensures that the documentary remains engaging until the very final moments, leaving viewers with a sense of bewilderment and admiration for the audacity of the project.