Nathan Fielder's You Can See Everything crosses $100 million globally. Discover how he directed Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans after 700 hours of footage.

The documentary You Can See Everything has shattered commercial records by becoming the first documentary in decades to cross the $100 million mark at the global box office. This monumental financial success has transformed the film into a cultural phenomenon, generating countless memes and sparking endless debate among viewers worldwide. It is now being strongly touted as a top contender for major film awards, cementing its status not just as a box office hit, but as a significant cinematic event.

The Origin Story With A24 And Holmes

The project began when Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans approached the film production company A24 with the specific idea of making a documentary about their lives. Their goal was to have their personal narratives and relationship documented for a broader audience. Initially, the proposal did not garner interest from anyone in the industry, and the project remained stagnant. The dynamic changed completely when director Nathan Fielder caught wind of the concept and requested a meeting with the couple. Fielder was intrigued by Holmes's unique relationship with the media, particularly her silence following the collapse of her company Theranos. He wanted to understand why she suddenly wanted to speak out and why she chose this specific format to document her life.

Also read You Can See Everything Director Lays Out Exactly How Amanda Seyfried Wound Up In The Film

Fielder Discovers Manipulation Tactics

During their first meeting, Nathan Fielder claimed that he sensed he was being manipulated in some way. He admitted that if he did not know the background context, he would have perceived Elizabeth Holmes as a very affable, soft-spoken, and kind person. However, he kept tracking his thoughts regarding her honesty and noticed inconsistencies. Although Fielder has appeared on camera in his past shows like Nathan For You and The Rehearsal, he was not supposed to do so in You Can See Everything. He explained that the operators would start panning the camera over to him because the conversations between Holmes and Evans were often long. Because he was physically present, the couple would engage with him directly, asking for his opinion or prompting him to chime in from off-camera. Fielder used these moments to push back and prevent them from running whatever show they wanted to create.

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Secrecy And Editing 700 Hours Of Footage

The team behind You Can See Everything kept the project secret because they believed it could affect the subjects and did not want their involvement to become a news story. They operated in a place where no one knew the documentary existed to avoid influencing the couple's behavior. Fielder admitted that he could not watch the footage until he got to the set, and he did not know the script until he arrived. The production team had spent over a month with Elizabeth and Billy, accumulating over 700 hours of footage to edit together. Editor Adam, along with producer Lance, worked through this massive amount of material. They realized that their individual experiences watching the footage were so different that it felt like a powder keg. Nathan wondered if a different edit of the 700 hours would lead audiences to a different conclusion, but the editor stated he did not think so. This indicated that the narrative was stable regardless of deep familiarity with the subjects. The team wanted to do something forward-looking rather than regurgitating information already in the public record about Holmes's trial.

Amanda Seyfried Joins As Awards Contender

Actress Amanda Seyfried first appears on screen halfway through the documentary, when she and Nathan Fielder review the footage he had caught on screen two years prior. Seyfried initially thought they had finished the documentary and that she was jumping in at the last minute, but it turned into something else entirely. She makes an appearance in the film, offering her take on the action while reprising her role from The Dropout by reenacting scenes as Elizabeth Holmes that were not caught on camera. The film has already inspired countless memes and sparked endless debate. It is now being touted as a serious awards contender, demonstrating its impact on both the commercial and critical landscapes of cinema.