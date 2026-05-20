Young Drivers Warned About ‘Ghost Broking’ Scams

A survey reveals that around half (49%) of young drivers aged 17 to 25 have bought insurance through social media or messaging apps, as ghost brokers are not real brokers and sell bogus insurance policies through platforms they control. The FCA is urging young people to be wary of offers that sound too good to be true and to avoid buying insurance on social media. Chris Bose, director of general insurance at the Association of British Insurers, warns that ghost broking leaves victims uninsured and potentially facing serious legal and financial consequences.

Young drivers aged 17 to 25 are being warned about ghost broking scams, as a survey reveals that around half (49%) have bought insurance through social media or messaging apps.

Around four in 10 (39%) young drivers surveyed said they would not feel confident in spotting the signs of a fake policy. Ghost brokers are not real brokers; they are criminals trying to scam people and sell bogus insurance policies through social media and messaging platforms. They often target young people and students who may have less experience of buying insurance policies.

Young motorists, who often pay more for insurance, may be tempted by a cheaper deal, but the policies ghost brokers sell are either entirely fake or have had falsified details entered. This leaves the person buying the policy unknowingly left uninsured and at risk of prosecution, fines, and even having their car seized. More than two-fifths (45%) of young people surveyed said they generally trust products or services bought through social media.

The FCA is urging young drivers to be wary of offers that sound too good to be true and to avoid deals available only on social media and messaging platforms. It also suggested that people check the firm's contact details match those listed on the FCA's Firm Checker tool to make sure they are dealing with the genuine firm.

Graeme Reynolds, director of insurance at the FCA, said: ‘Tight budgets make cheap offers tempting – and scammers take advantage of that. Don’t get ghosted by a policy that doesn’t exist. Check the FCA Firm Checker before you buy, because driving uninsured could cost you far more than any premium. ’ Chris Bose, director of general insurance at the Association of British Insurers, said: ‘Ghost broking leaves victims uninsured, out of pocket and potentially facing serious legal and financial consequences.

Motorists can stay vigilant by avoiding offers which are solely advertised on social media, contacting insurers directly to verify legitimacy, and using the FCA Firm Checker to check a broker’s details. The golden rule is to never act in haste – if a deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.





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Scams Insurance Ghost Brokers Fake Policies Uninsured Drivers FCA FCA Firm Checker

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