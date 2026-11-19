The Young Greens have launched a fund to cover travel costs for students skipping school to join UK-wide protests against defense spending and education cuts.

The official youth branch of the Green Party in the United Kingdom has announced a financial initiative to support members participating in upcoming mass demonstrations. Young Greens confirmed they will reimburse travel expenses for students who leave educational institutions to attend the 'International Youth Strike' scheduled for Friday. This decision involves covering costs for hotel accommodation, train tickets, and bus fares incurred by participants traveling to protest sites across the country.

Young Greens Reimburse Travel Costs

The Young Greens access fund is designed to remove financial barriers for young activists. The organization has set a reimbursement cap of £120 per person for those attending the events. Members traveling up to 200 miles to a local protest site will receive £60. For journeys exceeding that distance, an additional £10 is granted for every 30 miles traveled. This funding is drawn directly from the internal budget allocated to the Young Greens annually by the parent Green Party.

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Political Opposition And Safeguarding Concerns

The announcement has triggered immediate backlash from political opponents and safeguarding experts. Chris Philp, the Shadow home secretary, condemned the move as shameful. He argued that the party is deliberately encouraging young people to skip school and engage in street protests. Philp warned that such actions could lead to the kind of violence and looting observed in French cities recently. He stated that the Green leadership would not be able to ignore the consequences if disorder spreads to British streets.

Lord Walney, a former independent adviser on political violence, also criticized the policy. He described the situation as outrageous, claiming the party is artificially inflating left-wing protests by paying children. Walney demanded an apology and suggested that Green councillors should lose their safeguarding responsibilities unless they clarify that school-aged children are ineligible for the fund. He emphasized the duty of care owed to minors in community roles.

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Organizers Defend Peaceful Action And Equity

Young Greens leadership has pushed back against the criticism, framing the initiative as a matter of economic equity. Cyn Muthoni, the Young Greens co-chair, stated that the right to free expression should not be limited by financial means. She highlighted the rising inequality and desperation felt by many young people. Muthoni argued that providing funds allows a broader demographic to voice their demands for the country's direction. She emphasized that the Youth Strike is a peaceful and lawful form of political participation.

Jo Dowbor, the Young Greens co-chair, promoted the protests on social media as the start of a larger movement. She urged followers to channel their frustration regarding global conflict and injustice into peaceful political engagement. Dowbor referenced her studies in France to justify the need for anger and action. She insisted that the events on November 20 must not be a one-off occurrence but the beginning of sustained advocacy for a fair society.

Wider Coordination With Unions And Student Groups

The protests are being coordinated by multiple organizations, including Socialist Students. They report that thousands of students from over 300 educational institutions will walk out on Friday. The demonstrations aim to oppose boosts in defense spending and cuts to education sectors. Events are planned in more than 130 towns and cities across the UK. This widespread participation indicates a significant mobilization of youth against current government policies.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and Colleges Union, has also joined the call for action. She described the upcoming 'National Day of Action' as an opportunity for various forms of protest. Grady mentioned that 'guerrilla' style demonstrations are welcome alongside traditional rallies and workshops. Her comments from trade unions suggest a coordinated effort to maximize disruption and visibility for the cause on the specified date.