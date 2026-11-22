Clemson College Republicans express deep disillusionment with Donald Trump over Iran war and immigration policy, leading to split-ticket voting and political withdrawal.

Young supporters of the MAGA movement are publicly rebelling against President Donald Trump after accusing the former president of betraying the core tenets of the America First platform. Members of the Clemson College Republicans in South Carolina have revealed that they were so disgusted with the current direction of the Republican Party that they chose to cross party lines or abstain from voting entirely during the midterm elections. This internal revolt signals a significant fracture within the youthful wing of the conservative base, who view recent policy shifts as a departure from their original political mandates.

Clemson Republicans Break Party Lines

Steven Pittman, a 25-year-old student at Clemson University, told New York Magazine that he cast his ballot for Democrat Annie Andrews in the Senate race, marking the first time he had ever voted for a candidate from a different party. Pittman also voted for Republican Alan Wilson for governor, creating a split-ticket decision driven by his extreme dissatisfaction with the party establishment. Both Andrews and Wilson won their respective races, highlighting the local impact of this voter disillusionment. Pittman described his decision as a direct response to feeling disgusted with the Republican Party, a sentiment that has led him to prioritize punishment over party loyalty.

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Other students from the Clemson College Republicans echoed Pittman's sentiment, stating that they would have also voted for Andrews had they been eligible to vote in South Carolina. Jackson Heaberlin, a former member of the club, delivered one of the harshest assessments of the party's current state. He attributed much of this disillusionment to Trump's endorsement of Darline Graham, who is the sister of outgoing Senator Lindsey Graham. Heaberlin argued that this endorsement convinced many young Republicans that the GOP was beyond saving, describing the party as resembling an evil father figure that failed to meet the expectations of its younger generation.

Policy Betrayals Fuel Disillusionment

The students' frustration was not driven by a newfound enthusiasm for Democratic policies or ideology. Instead, they viewed their votes as a strategic punishment for Republicans abandoning the movement they believed they had supported in 2024. Their primary grievance centered on Trump's decision to engage in war with Iran, which they viewed as a direct betrayal of his promise to keep America out of foreign conflicts. They believed the president had abandoned the anti-war message that helped build his America First coalition, instead returning to the kind of foreign policy traditionally associated with the Republican establishment.

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Immigration policy served as another major point of contention for the group. Rather than believing that Trump's deportation campaign was too aggressive, the students argued that it had fallen far short of the promises made to them. They wanted mass deportations on a much larger scale and demanded more aggressive action against companies hiring undocumented immigrants. Club co-chair Jane Kihne, a 22-year-old who interned at the White House last summer, dismissed highly publicized immigration raids as smoke-and-mirrors. She argued that the administration should have taken the fight directly to corporations, calling immigration the Republican Party's one winning issue.

Emerson Cooke, another club member, stated that the group had wanted at least 10 million deportations to occur. The students were also strongly opposed to the H-1B visa program, arguing that foreign workers were taking jobs that should be available to young Americans. However, not all criticisms were directed solely at inaction; one student welcomed Trump's decision to replace outgoing chief of staff Susie Wiles with hard-line immigration adviser Stephen Miller. This appointment was described by the student as definitely a step in the right direction, indicating that the desire for stricter enforcement remains a priority for this faction of young conservatives.

Criticism of Vice President JD Vance

The students' anger extended to Vice President JD Vance, who blamed the party's midterm performance on the Iran war. Pittman questioned why Vance had not challenged Trump before the election, arguing that the vice president had stayed silent rather than standing up for the movement's anti-war promises. Another student dismissed Vance as a Peter Thiel acolyte, suggesting a disconnect between the leadership and the grassroots base. Pittman delivered an even more cutting assessment of the vice president, referring to him as a skin suit, which implies a lack of genuine ideological commitment.

This criticism comes as Vance is widely viewed as a potential heir to Trump's political movement. However, the Clemson students appeared unconvinced that he could carry the America First torch forward. They felt that Vance had failed to hold the leadership accountable to their specific demands regarding Iran and immigration. The group's actions demonstrated a willingness to disrupt the status quo, using their ballots as a tool to express dissent against leaders who they felt were not upholding their promises.

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Strategic Punishment Over Party Alignment

Despite their anger at the president and the party establishment, the Clemson group was not calling for a move toward the Democratic Party. Their actions were purely punitive, aimed at signaling that the America First brand was not to be taken lightly. Jane Kihne emphasized that their voting pattern was deliberate, stating that it was literally to punish the GOP for perceived betrayals. This suggests that the youth wing of the Republican Party remains committed to conservative principles but is highly sensitive to deviations from their interpretation of those ideals.

The revolt at Clemson highlights the fragility of the coalitions that build political movements. When core promises regarding foreign non-intervention and strict immigration enforcement are not met, supporters are willing to withdraw their support or actively work against the party's interests. This internal pressure may force Republican leaders to recalibrate their strategies to retain the loyalty of young, base voters who value ideological consistency over traditional party loyalty. The midterm results in South Carolina serve as an early warning signal for the broader party structure.