Young Man Dies in Dirt Bike Crash in Greenock

A 20-year-old man has died after his dirt bike collided with a parked car in Greenock. Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

A tragic incident unfolded in Greenock on Friday, April 10, resulting in the death of a young man following a collision between his dirt bike and a parked car. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene on Earnhill Road, located within the Larkfield industrial estate, after receiving an alert at approximately 3:35 PM.

Responding officers from Police Scotland attended the scene, where they found an orange KTM off-road motorbike and a yellow MG 3 Sport, the latter stationary at the time of the accident. Ambulance crews swiftly provided medical attention, but despite their efforts, the rider of the motorbike, a 20-year-old male, was unfortunately pronounced dead a short time thereafter. The road was immediately cordoned off to facilitate a thorough investigation, reopening to traffic around 6:00 PM. Detectives have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and are actively seeking information from the public to piece together the events leading to the tragedy. This heartbreaking incident has deeply impacted the local community, and the loss of life has prompted a widespread outpouring of sympathy and support for the victim's family and friends. The authorities are determined to conduct a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and to provide answers to those affected by this devastating event.\Following the accident, Police Scotland has issued an appeal for witnesses and anyone with relevant information to come forward. Sergeant John Houston, representing the police force, expressed condolences to the deceased's family and friends, while also emphasizing the ongoing nature of the investigation. He urged anyone who was in the vicinity of Earnhill Road around the time of the crash and may have observed any part of the incident to contact the police immediately. Moreover, investigators are particularly interested in obtaining any CCTV footage or dash-cam recordings that may have captured the events leading up to the collision or the collision itself. Such footage could prove invaluable in reconstructing the sequence of events and providing a clearer understanding of how the accident transpired. The police are urging anyone with any potential evidence, however insignificant it may seem, to get in touch, as it could contribute to the overall picture and help investigators determine the exact cause of the accident. The dedication of the police force to solving this accident indicates the importance the accident has to the local people. To assist in their enquiries, the public is encouraged to contact Police Scotland through their non-emergency number, 101, referencing incident number 2079 from the date of April 10, 2026. This is a crucial step in ensuring that the investigation is thorough and that all available resources are utilized to understand the cause and the circumstances of this terrible accident. The local community has been shocked and saddened by the news, and is hoping the investigation will provide them with answers.\The aftermath of the accident has seen a significant police presence in the area, with forensic teams meticulously examining the scene to gather evidence and reconstruct the events leading up to the collision. This painstaking work is essential for gaining a complete understanding of what happened and determining any contributing factors, such as vehicle speed, road conditions, or other elements that may have played a role. The police investigation also includes interviewing potential witnesses and gathering statements from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have relevant information. Their statements are crucial in building a timeline of events and in helping investigators piece together the various pieces of evidence. The investigation is also expected to examine the condition of the vehicles involved, conducting technical inspections of the motorbike and the parked car to determine whether there were any mechanical defects or other issues that may have played a part in the accident. The focus of the investigation extends to the road conditions at the time of the crash, including whether weather or other factors contributed to the accident. The aim is to thoroughly analyze all of the available information in order to provide an accurate and detailed report on the incident, as well as to determine if any legal action will be required. The Greenock community will be awaiting news of the investigation in the coming days and weeks as Police Scotland works to bring about a conclusion to the incident, and bring closure to the family involved





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Greenock Dirt Bike Accident Police Scotland Fatal

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