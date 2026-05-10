Young mother and her baby girl died in a tragic childbirth accident in Ireland

A young mother and her baby girl have died in a tragic childbirth accident in Ireland. The bodies of Polish national Monika Kubasiewicz, 33, and her daughter were discovered in her bathroom at around 1pm on Friday. She had been living in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary, Ireland, with her partner and two small children.

A young mother and her baby girl have died in a tragic childbirth accident . The bodies of Polish national Monika Kubasiewicz, 33, and her daughter were discovered in her bathroom at around 1pm on Friday.

She had been living in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary, Ireland, with her partner and two small children. Investigators believe Ms Kubasiewicz and her newborn baby died several hours before they were found. Emergency services attended the scene, where the young mother and her baby were pronounced dead. Irish police do not suspect foul play and a post-mortem examination was carried out on the 33-year-old on Friday.

Officers believe the infant girl died while her mother was giving birth in a 'tragic accident'. A gardai spokesperson told the Daily Mail: 'Gardaí continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies of a woman (aged in her 30s) and an infant at a domestic residence in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary on Friday 8th May 2026.

The bodies of Polish national Monika Kubasiewicz, 33, and her daughter were discovered in the bathroom at around 1pm on Friday Emergency services attended the scene, where the young mother and her baby were pronounced dead. The post-mortem examination of the woman has concluded, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons. The post-mortem examination of the infant is due to take place early next week, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

The focus of the Gardai investigation at this time concerns the preparation of a file for the coroner.

' A spokesperson previously said: 'Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident at a domestic residence in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary this Friday afternoon 8th May 2026. A woman in her 30s and an infant were pronounced deceased at the scene. The scene remains preserved for examination. A post-mortem examination will take place, which will determine the course of the investigation.

' David Dunne, a Sinn Fein councillor in Carrick-on-Suir, said on Friday: 'There has been a tragedy in Carrick-on-Suir. I would ask people not to speculate on what happened and not to share anything they are hearing or has been sent to them. The Irish Mirror reports that Ms Kubasiewicz had recently moved into the Co Tipperary home with her partner and their two children, aged four and three, around three months ago.

They had previously run a shop together in Clonmel but were forced to close down after the pandemic hit in early 2020. Before moving into their new home they had been living in emergency accommodation





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Tragedy Childbirth Accident Ireland Polish National Carrick-On-Suir Co Tipperary Emergency Accommodation Shop Pandemic Post-Mortem Examination

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