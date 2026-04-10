Young Mother Killed in HGV Crash While Impaired and Using Phone

A young mother died in a crash after a combination of factors, including phone use, alcohol, and cocaine, while driving. The inquest revealed a tragic sequence of events leading to the fatal collision.

A tragic incident claimed the life of 33-year-old Chloe Lightfoot, a young mother, following a collision with an HGV on the A66. The inquest into her death revealed a confluence of factors contributing to the accident, including the use of her mobile phone, alcohol, and cocaine. Ms.

Lightfoot, who was driving her self-converted Citroen Berlingo campervan, was on her way home to Spennymoor from her job at the Tan Hill Inn, Britain's highest pub, where she had worked a late shift and slept overnight. The inquest at Crook Coroners' Court provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the fatal crash. The HGV driver, Jonathan Robinson, stated he was in shock immediately after the collision. Witnesses described the scene, highlighting the devastating impact of the crash and the immediate aftermath as the emergency services were called. The investigation confirmed that Ms. Lightfoot's phone had been unlocked at the exact time of the collision, suggesting that she may have been distracted, leading to her failure to notice the oncoming truck. \Phone records played a crucial role in reconstructing the events of that fateful morning. The inquest further unveiled that Ms. Lightfoot was over the legal drink-drive limit and had traces of cocaine in her system at the time of the collision. Assistant Coroner Leslie Hamilton concluded that the tragic event was a road traffic collision, with the contributing factors being the presence of cocaine, alcohol, and the use of her phone while driving. The inquest highlighted the dangers of impaired driving and the serious consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and distracted by a mobile phone. The statement from another HGV driver, Mark Wilson, indicated that the collision was unavoidable due to the circumstances. Ms. Lightfoot's mother, Karen Hodgson, expressed her hope that the tragic loss would serve as a warning to others about the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving and driving under the influence of substances. This sentiment reflects the broader community impact of the accident and the importance of road safety awareness. Ms. Lightfoot leaves behind her young son, Jax, who is now eight years old. \The aftermath of the tragic accident has seen an outpouring of support for Jax. A GoFundMe page, set up by Ms. Lightfoot's friend Simone Goodchild, has raised over £26,000 to secure his future. The community's generosity reflects the deep affection and impact Chloe had on those around her. Ms. Hodgson, along with friends and family, shared their memories of Ms. Lightfoot. They described her as a vibrant, loving, and spontaneous individual who adored spending time with her son and cherished life. Simone Goodchild, Ms. Lightfoot's best friend, described her as someone who lit up every room and brought joy to everyone she met. Ms. Lightfoot's love for life, her dedication to her son, and her ability to bring happiness to others were consistently highlighted. The conversion of her van into a campervan, and their summer trips to the Lakes nearly every weekend, exemplified her devotion to her son. The emotional tributes painted a picture of a loving mother, a cherished friend, and a beloved member of the community. These memories serve as a testament to the enduring impact of her life and the profound loss felt by those who knew her. The funds raised will be kept safely for her son Jax. The Tan Hill Inn doubled the earnings which made it reach over £26,000 for the family





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