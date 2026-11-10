Young People Could Be Barred From Sick Notes Under Alan Milburn Review

Alan Milburn's youth jobs review calls for under-25s to get personalised return to work plans instead of GP fit notes, a shift that could reshape long-term sickness benefits.

Alan Milburn's long-awaited review of the youth jobs crisis is set to call for young people to be barred from going on long-term sickness benefits based solely on a note from their family doctor. The study, due to be published next week, warns that the traditional fit note system is failing a generation of young people and condemning many to a life on benefits.

Under the proposals, under-25s would instead have to discuss their problems with new community work and health teams. These teams would draw up plans to help young people back into work rather than simply signing them off as unfit, and ministers are expected to back the findings.

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How the Fit Note System Would Change for Young Workers

The core change would replace a simple sign-off with a structured assessment. Under the current system, people can be signed off work if they obtain a note from their GP saying they are unfit. Under the new proposals, young people would be required to attend assessment by teams made up of occupational therapists, work coaches, mental health experts and jobs advisers.

These teams would issue personalised return to work plans. Instead of ending with a sign-off, each plan would set out how a young person can move back into work or education, according to the proposals described in the review.

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Milburn's study is expected to argue that GPs are being asked to make too quick a judgement, one that can halt someone's entire working future. Critics have long warned that GPs have little incentive to tell patients they should go back to work or get a job.

Figures and Criticism Behind the Fit Note Debate

Official figures show that 93 per cent of the millions of fit notes issued by GP practices last year were marked not fit for work. The fit note system has been controversial for years, and those figures have fuelled arguments that it pushes people out of the workforce.

Milburn told the Daily Mail that a fit note plunges too many young people into the benefits system when it should be about keeping them in work. He said a temporary health problem should never become a permanent roadblock for a young person, and warned that the system is trapping youngsters on benefits.

Sir Charlie Mayfield's review of long-term inactivity last year identified the fit note system as a barrier rather than a bridge between workers and their employers. Milburn's study is expected to conclude that young people are being written off before their working lives have even begun.

Rishi Sunak announced similar plans before the 2024 election, saying it was time to end Britain's sick note culture. The British Medical Association accused Sunak of pushing hostile rhetoric and said increased NHS waiting lists were the cause of a huge rise in the number of sick notes issued.

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A survey of healthcare professionals found that just nine per cent think the system is giving young people the support they need.

Political Reversal and Conservative Response on Costs

Kemi Badenoch indicated that the Conservatives will not oppose all of Milburn's proposals. She warned, however, that they were likely to involve substantial upfront costs at a time when the benefits bill is running out of control.

Labour quietly abandoned the reform proposals last year, with a minister telling the House of Lords there were no current plans to reform the fit note. A pilot scheme in four areas has continued, and it will now form the basis for reviving the reforms.

Badenoch said the approach of the former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn is to spend yet more money on subsidised work placements and ineffective government schemes. The debate now centres on whether the cost of replacing fit notes with assessment teams can be justified against the scale of the benefits bill.