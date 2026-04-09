Young Videographer Killed in Primrose Hill Stabbing, Friend Injured

A 21-year-old videographer, Finbar Sullivan, was fatally stabbed on Primrose Hill, north London. His friend was also injured while trying to protect him. The police are investigating the incident.

A tragic incident unfolded on Primrose Hill , north London , leaving 21-year-old videographer Finbar Sullivan dead. The young man, who had recently purchased a new video camera with birthday money, went to the popular beauty spot to test the device and listen to music with a friend. According to his father, Chris Sullivan, Finbar's friend, identified as AJ, bravely attempted to protect him when it became clear that Finbar was in danger, sustaining multiple stab wounds in the process.

AJ, reportedly an economics student at Nottingham University, is currently recovering after receiving medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, with authorities actively investigating the incident, and Finbar's family and friends left grappling with immense grief. The loss has deeply affected the community, and the investigation aims to shed light on the motivations behind the senseless violence that claimed the young man's life.\Finbar, a graduate of the London Screen Academy, followed his family's footsteps into the arts, specializing in producing music videos for drill rap artists under the moniker Sully Shot It. His father, a renowned artist and musician, expressed profound devastation and heartbreak, reflecting on the devastating loss. Finbar's grandfather, Michael Seresin, is a celebrated cinematographer who has worked on notable films, including Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, further highlighting the family's artistic background. The family is surrounded by the love of his mother, Leah Seresin, who had described him as a gift on his birthday. The incident sparked a large police presence, and the area was swarming with officers. Adding to the family's pain, the area was teeming with visitors enjoying the good weather and Easter holidays, and those who witnessed the incident were left shaken. The police have confirmed that no arrests have been made as of yet. The father of Finbar described him as someone who stood up for others and had a positive moral standing, and that is how he would be remembered.\This tragic event has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved Finbar. Friends and acquaintances have paid tribute to the young videographer, remembering him as a kind and supportive individual. Despite his involvement in the drill music scene, Mr. Sullivan clarified that his son was not affiliated with any gangs, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the attack. The father, who also founded the famed London nightclub The Wag, and his family are now left to navigate the immense pain of their loss, with the focus now on seeking answers and ensuring justice for Finbar. The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and help unravel the events leading up to the tragic stabbing. The community is left in shock and mourning, while they await updates in the investigation





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