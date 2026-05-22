Younger Generations' Health Deterioration: A 'Generational Health Drift'

The review compares national birth cohort datasets involving tens of thousands of people born since 1946. It reveals that health measures from people born in different years were compared at the point they reached similar ages, showcasing generational health drift for obesity, mental health, and diabetes.

Younger generations are experiencing poorer health earlier in life compared to previous generations. Obesity , mental health , and diabetes appear to be the most significant contributors to this trend, also known as a ' generational health drift '.

The findings suggest that more recently born generations may suffer from more years of poor health than those born earlier. These observations cannot be fully explained by improvements in healthcare, diagnostic practices, or material circumstances. The expert team from University College London, King's College London, and University of Oxford examined health comparisons across the generations born after World War II, focusing on physical and mental health indicators.

The review, published in the peer-reviewed journal Population Studies, highlights the implications for long-term health conditions and population aging





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Issues Science & Technology Generational Health Drift Obesity Mental Health Diabetes Health Measures Birth Cohort Datasets Health Conditions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Council brought generations together to support Global Intergenerational WeekIts award‑winning Digital Intergenerational project was showcased at the Glasgow Learning Roadshow, organised by Scottish charity Generations Working Together.

Read more »

Three generations of Dern family seen together at Cannes; Bruce and Laura DernBruce and Laura Dern were seen together for the first time since the death of her mother and his ex-wife Diane Ladd on the Cannes red carpet. They were accompanied by their grandson Ellery Harper and daughter Jaya Harper.

Read more »

Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly honors global leaders advancing public health equityToday, the World Health Assembly recognized individuals and institutions whose contributions to global health have gone far beyond the call of duty.

Read more »

Woman gets told she 'looks younger' since taking 35p-a-day tabletsThe pharmacist-recommended 'cost-effective and convenient' collagen supplement is for skin, hair and nails

Read more »