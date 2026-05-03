Younger Stars Embrace the Facelift: A Growing Trend in Cosmetic Surgery

Increasing numbers of celebrities in their 20s and 30s are opting for facelifts, challenging the traditional perception of the procedure as one reserved for older individuals. This article explores the trend, featuring recent examples of celebrities like Yazmin Oukhellou and Hannah Elizabeth who have publicly discussed their experiences with facelifts and related procedures.

The trend of facelifts, traditionally associated with older individuals seeking to combat the signs of aging, is now increasingly popular among younger celebrities. A facelift, or rhytidectomy, is a cosmetic surgical procedure designed to lift and tighten facial tissues for a smoother, more youthful appearance.

In the UK, the cost of this procedure can range significantly, from a few thousand pounds for a mini facelift to as much as £45,000 for a comprehensive face and neck lift. What was once a discreet procedure is becoming more openly discussed, with a growing number of celebrities publicly acknowledging their decision to undergo it. Recently, Yazmin Oukhellou, a star from the reality show TOWIE, revealed she had undergone a facelift at the age of 31.

Oukhellou has been candid about her history with cosmetic surgery, sharing a recent recovery photo from a clinic in Turkey. The image showed her face bruised and bandaged, and her body in a compression vest, following a procedure that included facial lifts and liposuction. She emphasized that her intention was not to promote surgery but to be honest with her followers about her choices.

Oukhellou expressed confidence in the eventual results, despite the initial discomfort and swelling, and highlighted the importance of thorough research before considering such a procedure. She has been a client of a cosmetic clinic in Istanbul for eight years, praising their level of care and her surgeon's attentiveness. She acknowledged the potential for criticism but affirmed her decision was made for personal happiness.

Another celebrity, Hannah Elizabeth, known for her appearance on Love Island, also recently showcased the results of her facelift and neck liposuction on social media. Two days after the surgery, performed in Istanbul, she shared photos and videos expressing her satisfaction with the outcome, describing herself as feeling like a 'doll'. She highlighted the improvement in her side profile and continued her recovery with a visit to a hair salon for a blow-dry, with her surgeon's approval.

These instances reflect a broader shift in attitudes towards cosmetic surgery, with younger individuals increasingly seeking procedures to enhance their appearance and boost their confidence. The openness of these celebrities about their experiences may contribute to further normalization of cosmetic procedures among a wider audience. The decision to undergo a facelift is a personal one, and these celebrities' stories offer a glimpse into the motivations and experiences of those choosing to pursue it





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Facelift Cosmetic Surgery Celebrities Yazmin Oukhellou Hannah Elizabeth Rhytidectomy Beauty Surgery

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