Youngest Average First-Time Buyer Age in UK is 27, According to Lloyds Bank Research

The average first-time buyer age in the UK is 32, but in some parts of the country, it is as young as 27, according to Lloyds Bank research. The Ribble Valley in Lancashire has been identified as having the youngest typical first-time buyer age, at 27, which is five years below the UK-wide average of 32. Other areas with average first-time buyer ages marginally above 27 include Pendle in Lancashire and South Staffordshire in the West Midlands. In eastern England, north Norfolk and mid-Suffolk have average first-time buyer ages slightly higher at around 28. Lloyds also examined the most affordable locations across the UK for those looking to get a foot on the property ladder. East Ayrshire in Scotland was pinpointed as the most affordable location, with the typical first-time buyer price standing at £147,353. The findings are drawn from Lloyds Banking Group's housing statistics database, utilising mortgage approval figures from customers across Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland. Mean house prices were determined using data spanning the 12 months to February.

The average first-time buyer age in the UK is 32, but in some parts of the country, it is as young as 27, according to Lloyds Bank research.

The Ribble Valley in Lancashire has been identified as having the youngest typical first-time buyer age, at 27, which is five years below the UK-wide average of 32. Other areas with average first-time buyer ages marginally above 27 include Pendle in Lancashire and South Staffordshire in the West Midlands. In eastern England, north Norfolk and mid-Suffolk have average first-time buyer ages slightly higher at around 28.

Lloyds also examined the most affordable locations across the UK for those looking to get a foot on the property ladder. East Ayrshire in Scotland was pinpointed as the most affordable location, with the typical first-time buyer price standing at £147,353. The findings are drawn from Lloyds Banking Group's housing statistics database, utilising mortgage approval figures from customers across Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland. Mean house prices were determined using data spanning the 12 months to February





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First-Time Buyer Age Average Age Ribble Valley Pendle South Staffordshire North Norfolk Mid-Suffolk East Ayrshire Most Affordable Location Housing Statistics Database Mortgage Approval Figures Mean House Prices Lloyds Banking Group Housing Statistics Database Mortgage Approval Figures Mean House Prices Lloyds Banking Group

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