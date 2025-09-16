Your Feet Can Tell You a Lot About Your Health

Foot problems can often signal underlying health conditions. Experts explain common foot-related symptoms to watch out for, including changes in toe hair, color, temperature, swelling, ingrown toenails, and pain.

If you want to take a step toward better health, see a foot doctor. You might learn something about a totally different (and seemingly unrelated) part of your body. Sometimes, “your feet are the first place where you can see warning signs of things like diabetes or vascular disease or even skin cancer,” says Hira Mirza, a podiatrist at CLS Health in Houston. “If you look closely enough, it really is a window to the rest of your health.

” We asked experts about the foot-related symptoms you should never ignore—and what some of these issues can reveal about your health. When Anne Sharkey examines patients’ feet, she always checks the hair on their toes—prompting a quizzical reaction. “They’re like, ‘Why are you looking at my hair?’ And I tell them, ‘Because if it stops growing, we have a problem,’” says Sharkey, a podiatrist in Cedar Park, Texas. It could indicate vascular insufficiency, which means the body’s veins aren’t working properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart. “I tell my patients that skin is like grass,” she says. “Skin needs blood to grow, grass needs water to grow, and if we aren't getting enough blood down here, we're not going to grow hair.” Toe hair that’s gone MIA isn’t the only foot-related sign of a potential vascular problem. Sharkey also pays attention to changes in color, like if your toes look super pale or shiny, and temperature changes.'People come in to see us and are like, ‘My feet are really cold,’” she says. That’s a red flag for circulation problems—which are particularly common among people with diabetes—and her office helps patients get scheduled to see a vascular specialist as soon as possible. Women over 40 often show up in Sharkey’s office complaining of swelling and pain in one of their feet. They tell her they feel like they sprained their ankle, but they didn't do anything that would have caused such an injury. When she examines them while they’re standing up, one foot looks normal, while the arch on the swollen one is flat. Many of these patients are dealing with failure of the posterior tibial tendon, which is the tendon that provides support to your arch while you’re in motion. Menopause can increase the risk: “We’re seeing a relationship between the decline in estrogen and tendon dysfunction,” Sharkey says. Patients do best when they seek treatment right away; usually, that means a combination of physical therapy, a cast or boot, and orthotics. However, “Sometimes we catch it really late because people just didn’t realize, or they thought it was a sprain and walked through it for years,” she says. “Then there’s surgeries and reconstructions to bring that tendon back to where it was.” Ingrown toenails are one of the most common reasons why people see a podiatrist. Yet often, they wait too long. “If you have an ingrown nail that's red and irritated, don't ignore it, because it's only going to get worse,” Mirza says. “Those infections can go really wrong, really quickly.” In addition to turning red, keep an eye out for tenderness, pain when you’re walking, drainage, or dried-up blood. Don’t try to fix the problem at home: “What happens is people unfortunately try to mess with that toenail with a non-sterile instrument or tool,” she says. “That worsens the infection, and at that point, people do end up coming in.” She typically prescribes antibiotics and does a procedure to remove the nail growing inside the skin, which turns “a three-day problem into a two- to three-week problem.” Sudden one-sided foot or leg swelling is an emergency that can indicate deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in the lower leg). “We need this evaluated right away,” Sharkey says. “I’ve had people walk into my office and think they ruptured their Achilles tendon because their leg was swollen, and I was like, ‘Well, your Achilles is fine, but we need to get a stat ultrasound.’” People at particularly high risk of blood clots include those recently bedridden following surgery as well as people who traveled a long distance in a car or plane. If Sharkey is suspicious a patient has a blood clot, she sends them to the emergency room for an ultrasound and immediate treatment with clot-busting drugs. If you wake up at night with severe toe pain, it could be a sign of gout—which Sharkey is seeing more and more in her office. The telltale symptom: a red, hot, swollen big toe that’s extremely tender and painful. “You don't even want a bed sheet to touch it,” she says. “Patients call the office frantic in the morning, like, ‘I didn't do anything and I woke up in the middle of the night, and I have this excruciating pain in my foot.’” They often show up to their appointment barefoot, she adds, unable to withstand the sensation of anything touching their foot. Gout is diagnosed through a physical exam and lab tests, and patients need steroids or oral anti-inflammatories to get their pain under control, in addition to ongoing medication management and dietary change





