Your First Home Scheme Caps Reveal Limited New Build Options

Ministers set property price caps for England's new scheme. Research shows first-time buyers face difficulties affording family homes despite eligibility for many flats.

Ministers have published individual property price caps for every local authority in England for the Your First Home scheme, which allows first-time buyers to purchase new builds with a small deposit. Research from property portal Zoopla suggests that while flats are largely within reach of the scheme, buying a newly built family house could prove much harder. The government-backed initiative aims to help around 70,000 households onto the property ladder and support the construction of 20,000 new homes.

Scheme Mechanics and Eligibility Rules

The Your First Home scheme is set to open for applications in February 2027, offering a clear pathway for eligible purchasers to secure a property with minimal upfront capital. Eligible first-time buyers can purchase a new-build home with a deposit of just 2.5 per cent, alongside a government-backed equity loan of up to 20 per cent. This financial structure is designed to lower the barrier to entry for those who have struggled to save large deposits in the current market.

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Household income is capped at £110,000 outside the capital and £140,000 within London to target those most in need of assistance. The scheme applies strictly to newly built properties, meaning buyers looking at older, second-hand homes cannot use it. In each area, there is a maximum house price they can pay, creating specific thresholds that vary by location to reflect local market conditions.

London Price Caps and Market Realities

London's property price caps are significantly higher than other regions to account for the capital's steep property prices, though experts warn this may still limit what buyers can actually acquire. The local authority caps include £650,000 for Inner London boroughs, including Camden, Islington, Lambeth and Newham. Outer London boroughs, including Croydon, Ealing, Hounslow and Barnet, have a lower cap of £500,000.

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Oliver Knight, head of residential development at Knight Frank, warned that the £650,000 and £500,000 thresholds may still restrict take-up in parts of the capital. He said the impact is likely to be greater in more affordable markets, where a larger proportion of new-build stock falls within the local thresholds. According to research by Zoopla, the majority of newly built one-bedroom flats are eligible, with 90 per cent in outer boroughs and about 63 per cent in inner boroughs falling under the caps.

Regional Caps and Property Availability

In Manchester, the local authority cap is set at £355,000 by Manchester City Council. Research by housing portal Zoopla suggests 65 per cent of new-build homes in the city fall below this ceiling. Greg Davies, associate director of Reeds Rains Manchester estate agency, said there were plenty of homes in reach. He said there are plenty of homes within reach, countering claims that the new-build market is almost entirely made up of properties aimed at wealthy investors or priced above the scheme's cap.

Analysis by Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, found that Manchester offers particularly strong options for buyers looking at flats. Almost all newly built one-bedroom apartments, typically priced at around £200,000, fall below the city's £355,000 cap. But the proportion drops to 42 per cent for two-bedroom flats, illustrating how quickly options narrow as buyers look for more space. This trend highlights the difficulty families face in finding suitable larger homes within the price limits.

Birmingham and Leeds Housing Options

Birmingham's £315,000 cap sits comfortably above entry-level new-build prices in the city, according to experts. According to local estate agents, one-bedroom new-build apartments are widely available for between £200,000 and £250,000. Zoopla's research suggests that 95 per cent of new-build one-bedroom flats in Birmingham, typically priced at around £190,000, fall within the cap. The figure is 59 per cent for two-bedroom flats, while many newly built two-bedroom houses are also eligible. Very few three-bedroom houses fall below the threshold, making it considerably harder for families or buyers wanting more space.

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With a local authority cap of £305,000, Leeds offers some of the strongest options for buyers hoping to live near the centre. Brad Ogden, sales director at Linley and Simpson and Hardisty, said a steady pipeline of developments has kept prices relatively stable compared with other major cities. Leeds offers some of the strongest options for buyers wanting more space, according to Donnell. Around 94 per cent of new-build one-bedroom flats, typically costing £186,000, fall within the cap, alongside 76 per cent of two-bedroom flats.

Broader Implications for New Build Stock

More unusually, 78 per cent of new two-bedroom houses in Leeds also qualify, with typical prices of around £275,000. This indicates that regional cities may provide more diverse housing choices for families under the Your First Home scheme compared to London. In Bristol, where the city council cap is set at £325,000, the challenge is less about finding a qualifying flat and more about whether new-build stock matches what buyers want. The varying caps across England demonstrate the complex balance between government support and local market affordability.