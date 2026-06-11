Your say on the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Ascot

The Mail's poll asks if the daughters of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be allowed to ride in the Royal Procession of carriages at Royal Ascot. The article also includes analysis of the royals' vast incomes and jet-set lifestyles, as well as the need for reform in the monarchy.

You've read the headlines and heard our experts' opinions - but what do YOU think? Have your say on one of the biggest royal stories of the week by answering our poll below.

In this week's poll, ahead of Royal Ascot next week, we ask: should the daughters of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be allowed to ride in the Royal Procession of carriages at the upcoming racing festival? Want more of the Mail's unrivalled royals journalism, straight from some of the world's leading experts on the monarchy?

We'll bring together the most knowledgeable voices, gorgeous photography and exclusive insider commentary to expose the truth behind polished public appearances, and reveal the very human drama at the heart of this extraordinary institution. Don't miss our other royal stories available exclusively on DailyMail+The royals, some of the richest people on the planet, are on the make at the expense of the hard-pressed British taxpayer.

This is what must happen if the monarchy is to survive: Our experts analyse latest bombshell I've always defended Beatrice and Eugenie but this is the truth about their vast incomes and jet-set lifestyles. I saw it last night for myself... and William's friends tell me he's had enough too: RICHARD EDEN Eleven members of the Royal Family live in 'grace and favour' apartments in palaces.

The vast majority of us want a monarchy - but this is what must now happen: A.N. WILSON You'll have the chance to ask our Royal Editor, Rebecca English, and other top journalists anything you've always wanted to know about the monarchy. Sign up to Palace Confidential now, and never miss a Royals story





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Family Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Royal Ascot Monarchy Reform Vast Incomes Jet-Set Lifestyles

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