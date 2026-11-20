The Moon in Aries brings sharp focus and new energy, especially for Sagittarius, Scorpio and Libra. Read your full horoscope and enter to win a Volkswagen Golf GTE for just 40p.

The Moon in Aries brings everything into sharper focus, aligning with the Sun in Scorpio. Your wants and needs are evident today. Sagittarius, Scorpio and Libra, you are newly energised.

The will to make your hopes and dreams happen is strong, so utilise this. Don't question the answers that come naturally to you across the day ahead. Your intuition is precise, so give it the credit it deserves. A brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTE could be yours.

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Win Volkswagen Golf GTE Prize

Wishing for a new car for Christmas? Metro Competitions is giving you the chance to get behind the wheel. Whether you're zipping around town or hitting the road for a weekend adventure, this sporty plug-in hybrid packs some serious power. Its 1.5-litre engine accelerates from 0-62mph in just 6.6 seconds, while offering up to 81 miles of all-electric driving for a cleaner daily commute.

With premium touches including 18-inch Catania alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding and tilting sunroof, heated front seats, and a high-tech digital cockpit and touchscreen infotainment system, this car could be yours to win for just 40p per entry. Aries (March 21 to April 20): The Moon in your sign means you're more aware of what you want and less inclined to pretend otherwise, which can be wonderfully refreshing.

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Give yourself permission to take the initiative, change your look, or put a personal priority first. Exercise can help you channel any spare energy and leave you refreshed, while a small act of courage may restore your sparkle. Taurus (April 21 to May 21): You may need a chance to recharge before you get started on new plans or take on your next challenge.

Manage Emotions and Tension

You could feel edgy without knowing why or find emotions showing up when you thought you'd dealt with them. Give them some breathing space as acknowledging and accepting them can help them dissipate. Yoga or other gentle movement will ease any tension. Gemini (May 22 to June 21): The Moon in your social zone suggests that your enthusiasm can bring people together, so reach out, revive a stalling group plan or introduce yourself to someone interesting.

Even so, others have their own agendas, so if you don't get an immediate response don't worry about it. Does a personal dream feel urgent? Take one bold step towards it and just keep going. Cancer (June 22 to July 23): Feel ready to step forward and showcase your skills and talents to the world?

A career goal could stir strong feelings inspiring you to speak up, take charge or ask for recognition. Let that spark motivate you, but don't blame yourself if the fire doesn't blaze up as fast as you want. The key is consistency. Now you've got going, a little effort every day will get you there.

Leo (July 24 to August 23): The familiar may suddenly seem too small, and you might crave a change of scene, an absorbing interest or a conversation that opens a new door in your mind. Give your curiosity free rein as a different route, fresh perspective or spontaneous outing could help enliven your enthusiasm. You might enjoy trying out a totally new experience just for the sheer fun of it.

Virgo (August 24 to September 23): With the Moon stirring up an intense zone, a buried feeling could bubble up and leave you quite uncomfortable. Shared finances, trust or intimate topics could bring out your more decisive side, which has to be a good thing. Ask directly for what you need rather than hoping others will read your mind. Be sure to keep your boundaries intact, and don't suffer in silence.

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Navigate Direct Conversations and Teamwork

Libra (September 24 to October 23): Someone close could be very direct about something, taking you by surprise. You can still deal with it in your usual tactful way, but don't be shy about stating your needs. This is the perfect opportunity to get something out in the open you've been holding back. Plus, working on a project or plan as a team can enhance togetherness.

A lively attraction could take off too! Scorpio (October 24 to November 22): Today's Moon in Aries can help you clear a backlog, but you might have so much energy that you decide to tackle a few other major tasks as well. It's a great influence for decluttering, doing something you've been putting off and getting in some hearty exercise. The people around you may seem slow in comparison to you, so be kind and give them a helping hand.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21): You'll be drawn to fun activities that have nothing to do with work. Romance, creativity and simple enjoyment could seem very appealing. So, follow that spark and see where it leads. You may alight on a new hobby that brings many hours of pleasure in the future.

Focus on Domestic Matters and Family

If you're involved in a budding relationship today can also be a gamechanger. Expect a positive shift! Capricorn (December 22 to January 21): You'll be busy with domestic matters and family activities, which is great because those tasks and projects that have been put to one side could finally get done today. You may be inspired to rearrange the furniture or finally address that issue that has been bubbling away beneath the surface for a while.

You'll also find that some dedicated self-care could leave you happier. Aquarius (January 22 to February 19): Conversations, daily errands and bright ideas could keep you happily occupied, even though your thoughts may tend to race ahead of you. Still, if you feel somewhat challenged, even in a playful way, you could respond with sharper words than intended. A pause for thought can help keep things on a good note.

One new encounter might prove deeply interesting to you. Pisces (February 20 to March 20): An impulsive purchase could seem to be a real necessity, but you may be looking for the feeling it gives you more than anything else. You might also want to tackle a financial chore or put a little used talent to good use.

You've been through a process of discovery in this regard, so if you've noticed something you do well, it's a great time to start marketing it.