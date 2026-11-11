Yourgene Health Secures Australian Approval for DPYD Pharmacogenetic Assay

Yourgene Health receives TGA approval for its Insight DPYD assay, allowing Australian labs to use a comprehensive test to guide safer chemotherapy for cancer patients.

Yourgene Health, a member of the Novacyt Group, has announced that its Insight DPYD assay has received approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration, enabling the company's Australian subsidiary Southern Cross Diagnostics to market and supply the in‑vitro diagnostic test for clinical use across the country.

Approval Details and Certification Pathways

The assay is listed in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods as a Class 3 pharmacogenetic IVD device, and Southern Cross Diagnostics holds the sponsor licence. It also satisfies the European Union's In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, receiving certification in September 2026 after a May 2026 launch as a research‑use‑only product.

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By achieving TGA clearance, the Test moves from research‑only status to full clinical availability, giving Australian laboratories a regulated, ready‑to‑use diagnostic tool to identify patients who may experience severe toxicity from 5‑fluorouracil chemotherapy.

Technical Scope and Variant Coverage

The Insight DPYD assay detects 19 clinically relevant variants in the DPYD gene, incorporating all current Tier 1 and Tier 2 variants recommended by the Association for Molecular Pathology and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. It employs an amplification refractory mutation system workflow that includes pre‑measured reagents and straightforward data interpretation software.

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Designed through collaboration with leading clinicians, the assay offers a comprehensive testing solution that fits within the day‑to‑day operations of routine clinical laboratories, aiming to reduce delays in treatment decision‑making.

Impact on Australian Clinical Practice

With the regulatory approval now secured, Australian cancer treatment centres will be able to perform DPYD pharmacogenomic testing on a wider scale. The test provides critical information to determine whether a patient is at increased risk of fatal or severe toxicity when receiving 5‑fluorouracil, allowing clinicians to adjust doses or select alternative therapies safely.

The move expands the commercial reach of the Insight DPYD assay beyond research and supports Southern Cross Diagnostics' strategy to broaden access to pharmacogenomic testing within Australia's highly regulated healthcare market. Future plans include further international expansion, leveraging the assay's CE marking and IVDR certification to enter other markets that require rigorous regulatory approval.