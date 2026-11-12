Yousef Razak Flees UK After Fatal London Hit at Park Tower Hotel

Court reveals fugitive Yousef Razak bought a neck pillow and drank on a ferry hours after murdering Blue Stevens at Knightsbridge hotel before fleeing to France with accomplices.

A court at the Old Bailey has heard how Yousef Razak, a fugitive killer, was spotted purchasing a neck pillow and consuming a beverage on a P&O ferry bound for Calais, merely hours after he fatally stabbed Blue Stevens outside a luxury hotel in London. The testimony reveals the chilling ease with which Razak escaped justice after the murder of the father-of-two, exploiting the busy port facilities in Dover to leave the United Kingdom. This sequence of events occurred shortly after the brutal attack on July 9 last year, which has now become the subject of a high-profile trial involving five other men accused of assisting his escape.

Murder Details At Knightsbridge Luxury Hotel

Blue Stevens, a 24-year-old father, was killed outside the Park Tower Hotel and Casino, a five-star establishment charging £1,650 per night in the affluent Knightsbridge district. Yousef Razak, aged 25, had positioned himself behind a parked van and waited in ambush for his victim. When Stevens approached, Razak stabbed him through the chest before immediately fleeing the scene at high speed on a Honda moped equipped with fraudulent license plates. The attack was swift and targeted, ending Stevens' life moments after Razak initiated the assault near the upscale accommodation.

Also read Old Bailey Trial: Accomplices of Yousef Razak Face Justice for Blue Stevens Murder

Ferry Escape And Purchases In Dover Port

Less than nine hours after the stabbing, Razak began his flight from the country, aided by a network of accomplices including Nicholas McCoy, Ali Hindawi, Jayden Clement-Bryan, Shafwan Meah, Mozahedul Alam, and Adnan Hindawi. The group facilitated his departure by booking a £275 P&O ferry ticket using Ali Hindawi's passport. Court footage displayed to jurors showed Razak driving Adnan Hindawi's silver Mercedes to the Port of Dover, arriving at 3:30 am. He successfully passed through security checks undetected and was later seen at WHSmith, where he used cash to buy several items, specifically including a travel neck pillow, while briefly exchanging words with staff.

Witnessed On Ferry Before Disappearing

After clearing the terminal, video evidence presented at the Old Bailey captured Razak on the P&O ferry to Calais holding a drink in his hand. This sighting marked the last known appearance of the fugitive in the possession of the prosecution team. Razak traveled from France onward to the Middle East, effectively vanishing from public view. An international arrest warrant remains active for his apprehension, though prosecutors have conceded that he will very likely never face trial or justice for the crime committed in London.

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Acomplices Destroy Moped And Phones

The getaway Honda moped used in the murder was located and destroyed to eliminate forensic evidence. The vehicle triggered ANPR cameras twice and was recorded by CCTV heading toward Black Park Country Park, which borders the famous Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. Jayden Clement-Bryan is alleged to have ignited the moped and his own mobile phone in the woodland shortly after 4 am, before being driven away in a Volkswagen Polo by the other men. The group had switched off their primary mobile phones prior to arriving at the burn site.

Legal Proceedings At Old Bailey Trial

Nicholas McCoy, Ali Hindawi, Jayden Clement-Bryan, and Shafwan Meah are currently on trial at the Old Bailey, denying charges of perverting the course of justice. Prosecutor Peter Ratliff suggested their actions demonstrated forensic awareness, noting that turning off phones and burning evidence were calculated steps, even if not perfectly executed. Conversely, Adnan Hindawi and Mozahedul Alam have already admitted to the same charge and await sentencing at a later date. The trial proceedings continue as the court examines the roles played by each defendant in helping Razak evade capture after the fatal stabbing of Blue Stevens.