YouTuber Joe Weller has revealed that he has been 'saved by the Lord Jesus Christ' after attending a luxury wellness centre in Costa Rica that uses ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew containing DMT.

YouTube star Joe Weller claims he's been 'saved by the Lord Jesus Christ' after attending a luxury wellness centre in Costa Rica that uses ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew containing DMT .

Weller, who has over 5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, made the heartfelt announcement to his 2.2 million Instagram followers, revealing that he had been to the Soltara Healing Center earlier this year. The centre, which describes its mission as 'to bridge this gap between head and heart for those who seek it', offers seven-night retreats that centre around controversial ayahuasca ceremonies led by experienced Peruvian Shipibo healers.

Weller, 30, described the drink as tasting like 'a thousand trees mixed with petrol' and revealed that he had taken part in an ayahuasca ceremony, which takes place overnight to a backdrop of traditional chants and music. He also shared photos showing him participating in ceremonies, appearing visibly emotional as he received herbal treatments and, in one image, had herbal water poured over his head by a 'healer'.

Weller's co-host on the podcast Wafflin', YouTuber Spencer Carmichael-Brown, also credited an ayahuasca experience with fundamentally shifting his perspective on life and prompting major personal changes. Now those sentiments appear to be shared by Weller, who spoke candidly about his time at Soltara on Wafflin' following his return earlier this year.

He also related that he, along with 17 others, had taken part in an ayahuasca ceremony, which takes place overnight to a backdrop of traditional chants and music, and described the drink as tasting like 'a thousand trees mixed with petrol'. Often described as both physically demanding and psychologically intense, the physical effects of ayahuasca can include severe nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, sweating, increased heart rate, dizziness, tremors and muscle weakness.

Users also frequently report vivid hallucinations, profound emotional introspection, encounters with traumatic memories and dramatic shifts in their sense of identity and perception. And while some describe feelings of enlightenment and spiritual revelation, others experience fear, anxiety or paranoia, leading critics to raise concerns about its psychological risks, particularly for vulnerable individuals. For Weller, however, the retreat seems to have left a profoundly positive legacy. He said on the podcast, 'It was fantastic.

I've learned everything I need to. I've found that contentment, I've found what I'm here for, and I have an understanding of what we are all here for.

' He added, 'Every pain, every suffering, every depression, every anxiety that I've experienced through my life, it all gets shown to you. Ayahuasca will show you how, why and when you need to face these things and release them, so you aren't shackled down anymore. A lot of drugs help you to escape problems, and what hurts you, but what ayahuasca does is help you face it all. You have to be brave to even think about doing it.

Weller's candid account of his ayahuasca experience has sparked a mixed reaction from fans, with some welcoming his newfound spirituality and others expressing concern about the potential risks of the drug. The Soltara Healing Center, where Weller spent a week, is one of several luxury retreats that operate in countries where ayahuasca is legal.

While the centre describes its mission as 'to bridge this gap between head and heart for those who seek it', critics have raised concerns about the potential risks of ayahuasca, particularly for vulnerable individuals. The physical effects of ayahuasca can include severe nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, sweating, increased heart rate, dizziness, tremors and muscle weakness. Users also frequently report vivid hallucinations, profound emotional introspection, encounters with traumatic memories and dramatic shifts in their sense of identity and perception.

And while some describe feelings of enlightenment and spiritual revelation, others experience fear, anxiety or paranoia, leading critics to raise concerns about its psychological risks, particularly for vulnerable individuals. For Weller, however, the retreat seems to have left a profoundly positive legacy. He said on the podcast, 'It was fantastic. I've learned everything I need to.

I've found that contentment, I've found what I'm here for, and I have an understanding of what we are all here for.

' He added, 'Every pain, every suffering, every depression, every anxiety that I've experienced through my life, it all gets shown to you. Ayahuasca will show you how, why and when you need to face these things and release them, so you aren't shackled down anymore. A lot of drugs help you to escape problems, and what hurts you, but what ayahuasca does is help you face it all. You have to be brave to even think about doing it.

Weller's candid account of his ayahuasca experience has sparked a mixed reaction from fans, with some welcoming his newfound spirituality and others expressing concern about the potential risks of the drug





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Joe Weller Youtube Ayahuasca Costa Rica Luxury Wellness Centre DMT Psychoactive Brew

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