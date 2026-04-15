YouTuber Johnny Somali Sentenced to Six Months in South Korean Labor Prison for Desecrating Wartime Sex Slave Monument

American YouTuber Johnny Somali has received a six-month prison sentence in South Korea for his disrespectful actions towards the Statue of Peace, a monument honoring victims of wartime sexual slavery. The court also convicted him of other charges including obstruction of business and distributing explicit content.

A controversial American YouTuber, known online as Johnny Somali and whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has been sentenced to six months in a South Korea n labor prison. The Seoul Western District Court delivered the verdict on Wednesday, finding him guilty of multiple charges including obstruction of business and distributing fabricated sexually explicit content.

The legal proceedings stem from an incident in October 2024, when the 25-year-old streamer uploaded a video depicting him disrespecting the Statue of Peace, a monument in Seoul that honors women who were forced into sexual slavery during wartime. The video showed Somali kissing and performing a lap dance on the statue, an act that caused significant public outrage. Beyond the desecration of the monument, Somali faced additional accusations of harassment towards staff and visitors at an amusement park. He was also cited for disrupting a convenience store by playing loud music and overturning containers of noodles. Furthermore, the court noted his disruptive behavior on public transportation, which was streamed live. The court deemed these actions as demonstrating severe disrespect towards South Korea. Upon receiving his sentence, Somali was immediately detained, as the court considered him a flight risk. He has since used his X bio to describe himself as a political prisoner in South Korea, claiming he is on trial for exercising his freedom of speech and expression. Before entering the courtroom, Somali reportedly expressed remorse for his actions and offered an apology. The Statue of Peace memorializes the comfort women, a term used to refer to the estimated 200,000 women trafficked and sexually abused by Japanese soldiers during wartime. Prosecutors had initially sought a three-year prison sentence for Somali, but the court ultimately imposed a lesser term, citing the absence of severe harm to victims. Upon his release from prison, Somali will also be prohibited from working at institutions that serve minors and individuals with disabilities for a period of five years. The court stated, according to reports, that the defendant repeatedly engaged in criminal acts against members of the public for financial gain through YouTube, distributing content without regard for Korean law. Somali, whose YouTube channel appears to be deleted or deactivated following the controversial videos, spoke to reporters before his court appearance. He indicated that he believed justice would be served and stated, "I'm remorseful. I'm sorry for my crimes." In an April 6 post on X, he had previously claimed that "corrupt governments don't like when you fight back against bullshit charges" and vowed to release all court documents, evidence, and police interrogations. Somali has a history of uploading videos of himself seemingly disrespecting various landmarks and statues globally. During a pre-detention hearing, Somali admitted to missing his family in the United States deeply. He acknowledged making a significant mistake and accepting responsibility, but expressed a desire for a chance to start anew, given his youth. He had previously been prevented from leaving South Korea during the investigation into his alleged offenses. Somali is described as a relatively unknown internet streamer with a modest following on X. He has also faced criticism for controversial stunts in other countries, including Japan, where he was accused of trespassing. In 2023, he was arrested in Osaka following an incident at a hotel construction site, which he reportedly filmed and uploaded to YouTube, leading to his apprehension. The video from that incident included him repeatedly shouting "Fukushima.





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YouTuber Johnny Somali Sentenced to Six Months in South Korean Labor Prison for Defiling Wartime Sex Slave MonumentAmerican YouTuber Johnny Somali has been sentenced to six months in a South Korean labor prison after being found guilty of obscenely disrespecting the Statue of Peace, a monument honoring wartime sex slaves. The court also convicted him of obstruction of business and distributing fabricated sexually explicit content. Somali's actions, which included kissing and performing a lap dance on the statue, alongside other disruptive behaviors, were deemed severe disrespect for the country. He was immediately detained due to being a flight risk and has claimed to be a political prisoner. Somali expressed remorse and apologized for his actions, but faces a five-year ban from working with minors and disabled individuals upon release.

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