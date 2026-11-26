Artist Yuko Mohri channels the improvised repair methods of Tokyo Metro staff into kinetic sculptures that explore DIY culture and human imperfection.

Japanese artist Yuko Mohri is revealing how the chaotic, improvised repairs found in Tokyo Metro stations have inspired her latest body of work. The 46-year-old creator draws direct inspiration from the plastic sheets, duct tape, and repurposed drink bottles that staff use to manage ceiling leaks during heavy rains. These makeshift solutions serve as the foundational aesthetic for her kinetic sculpture s, which mimic the unpredictable flow of water through urban infrastructure.

Tracing Human Improvisation In Public Spaces

Mohri observes that these temporary fixes represent a visible trace of the interaction between a problem and the employee attempting to resolve it. She notes that duct tape is particularly compelling because its usage is always visible, documenting the effort to manage imperfection. The artist views these baroque and bonkers-looking anomalies as a meeting point of physical decay and human adaptability. Each station employs a unique approach to containment, resulting in a diverse array of visual cues across the underground network.

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Creating Circular Systems For Kinetic Installations

The artist has spent seventeen years expanding a series of kinetic sculptures that begin with an engineered leak from the exhibition space ceiling. Water travels through a sequence of everyday items, generating noise before being fed back from the bottom to the leak to form a circular system. Mohri initially photographed these organic-looking devices because they appeared as living entities made from artificial materials. She captures the ephemeral nature of these fixes, which emerge during rain and disappear when the weather clears.

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Exploring DIY Culture And Craftsmanship

Mohri cites the decline of DIY culture in Japan as a key factor in her artistic development and thematic focus. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, she was influenced by a spirit of craftsmanship extended to the masses. She spent her teenage years hunting for cheap second-hand motors, sensors, and speakers in Akihabara, the electronics district of Tokyo. These materials were often repaired and repurposed into small creations that explored sound and visual surprises. Tokyu Hands, a craft-focused department store, also provided expertise and materials that shaped her technical approach.

Global Exhibitions And Future Showings

Her eccentric installations, which study invisible connections between people and their environment, are currently displayed at the Barbican Centre in London. The Bass Museum of Art in Miami is also hosting these studies of environmental interaction. Tanya Bonakdar Gallery will present the work at Art Basel Miami Beach next week. Mohri continues to push boundaries by combining miniature motors and rotting fruit sensors into abstract sound compositions. Her practice remains rooted in the unexpected beauty of everyday maintenance and repair.