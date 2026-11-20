Yusufcan S faces appeal at Heilbronn Regional Court after rape conviction linked to asylum claim. Prosecutors seek longer sentence for German nurse assault.

Yusufcan S, a twenty-year-old Turkish-Kurdish asylum seeker, is currently facing an appellate hearing at the Heilbronn Regional Court in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. The legal proceedings have been initiated after prosecutors requested a prison sentence longer than the initial three years and two months imposed by a lower court for rape and other serious offenses.

Prosecutors Seek Extended Prison Term

Prosecutors are arguing for a harsher penalty because Yusufcan S deliberately targeted a twenty-six-year-old nurse to manipulate Germany's immigration laws. The central allegation is that he raped the victim to cause a pregnancy, thereby creating a legal claim to remain in the country as the father of a child on German soil. The defendant continues to demand a full acquittal on the rape charges, denying that any sexual contact was non-consensual.

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Alleged Manipulation Of Asylum Regulations

The court has heard detailed accounts of how the crime was orchestrated to bypass deportation orders. Yusufcan S initially entered Germany in February 2024 and submitted an asylum application that authorities rejected as unfounded. He was ordered to leave the country but returned in October 2024, surviving on welfare payments and income from wedding singing performances. Prosecutors state he contacted the German passport-holding nurse through Instagram and deliberately pursued a relationship to exploit parental rights laws.

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Violent Coercion At Town Hall

The timeline of alleged violence intensified at the end of March 2025 when the woman refused sexual advances, leading to repeated rapes and an unintended pregnancy. Prosecutors allege that Yusufcan S threatened to stab her to death if she did not carry the baby to term. On June 5, he allegedly grabbed the pregnant victim by the wrist and dragged her into Heilbronn Town Hall. There, he forced her to sign documents acknowledging him as the father while punching her in the face when she attempted to leave the queue.

Initial Conviction And Ongoing Appeal

Although no officials at the town hall noticed the coercion, the nurse reported the incidents to police a week later, leading to Yusufcan S arrest and remand in custody. The Heilbronn District Court accepted her testimony, convicting him of rape, illegal weapon possession, and robbery. While the defendant admitted to punching the nurse and possessing weapons, he maintains the sex was consensual. The nurse had terminated the pregnancy before the initial verdict, which is now under review as the Regional Court prepares to deliver its final decision in February.