Zac Affleck Breaks Silence as Jen Files for Divorce After Seven Years

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Zac Affleck responds to wife Jen's divorce filing. She is expecting their fourth child as the couple navigates separation in Utah.

Acclaimed reality television personality Zac Affleck has publicly addressed his marriage dissolution, issuing a statement two days after his wife, Jen Affleck, formally petitioned for divorce. The 30-year-old star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives emphasized his continued support for the 27-year-old Jen, who is currently expecting their fourth child.

The Core Divorce Filing Details

Jen Affleck initiated the legal separation process on Tuesday by filing documents in Provo, Utah's Fourth Judicial District Court. The official papers indicate that the couple has been married for seven years since their June 2019 wedding. According to court records reviewed by media outlets, the legal procedure requires both parties to complete specific preparatory steps before the case can proceed further.

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Jen is represented by lawyer Martin Olsen in these proceedings. The filings mandate that she must attend both a divorce orientation and a parenting class within 60 days after filing the petition. Zac is similarly required to attend these same orientation and parenting classes within 30 days of receiving the official notice.

Public Statements and Immediate Reactions

Zac Affleck released a statement to People magazine on Thursday, addressing the recent developments in their private lives. He stated that he will always remain Jen's supporter and expressed hope for her happiness in this new phase of her life. The reality star clarified that his current focus is on his children and determining his own future path.

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Earlier reports from Wednesday indicated that Zac is handling the situation well. An insider source mentioned that the former couple is staying focused on preparing for the upcoming birth of their fourth child. They are also prioritizing the well-being of their existing children during this transition period.

Parenting Focus and Family Dynamics

The family shares a total of four children, with their oldest being daughter Nora, who recently turned five. Jen and Zac both took to social media to celebrate Nora's birthday with separate posts. Jen shared a photo of her daughter in a kitchen decorated with pink balloons, noting that she cannot believe her little girl is already five.

Zac posted a dedicated photo of Nora blowing out candles on her birthday cake. In the post, he referred to his daughter as his baby girl who makes everything feel magical and wrote a message wishing that all her dreams come true. The couple is also parents to Lucas, who is three years old, and Penelope, who is one year old.

Background of the Relationship Split

The couple first connected in 2018 using Mutual, a dating application designed specifically for Mormon singles. Their relationship eventually led to an engagement and marriage in June 2019. Jen revealed on Instagram last June that she was pregnant with their fourth child, showing off her baby bump to her followers.

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Public challenges within the marriage were highlighted on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which debuted in 2024. Jen previously spoke to Vulture about the difficulties of having their relationship exposed. She mentioned going to therapy nonstop and expressed that changes were necessary for their relationship to continue.

Professional Impact and Next Steps

Jen Affleck plays a major role in the show, which is currently in its fifth season. She recently relocated from Utah to Southern California for work opportunities. She is scheduled to appear on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, a spinoff series that is set to debut on November 12.

The specific reasons for the divorce or how custody will be divided were not detailed in the initial court filing. Details regarding the split were first reported by TMZ. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for both parties seeking further comment on the ongoing situation. The couple must now navigate the legal requirements of the divorce process while managing their growing family.