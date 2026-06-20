Zac Efron Prioritizes Mental Health, Invests in Eco-Friendly Dream Home

Actor Zac Efron has revealed his priorities have shifted and he's now prioritizing his mental health after neglecting his personal life throughout his career. He's investing in his happiness after going to extreme lengths to get in shape for 2017's Baywatch movie.

Zac Efron has revealed his priorities have shifted and he's now prioritizing his mental health after neglecting his personal life throughout his career. The 38-year-old actor is investing in his happiness after going to extreme lengths to get in shape for 2017's Baywatch movie.

He shared that he wasn't happy living the way he was to get in that shape and has now placed a much bigger priority on his mental health. Efron's comments come after it was revealed the actor has been busy building his dream home in Australia. He is working on the project with designer Joost Bakker, who is creating a unique and sustainable home for him in the countryside near Byron Bay in New South Wales.

The house will be mostly made from hemp and feature six bedroom 'pods' as well as a rooftop garden. Efron recently revealed he bought the land in Australia on the advice of fellow actor Russell Crowe and said he's excited about building his dream home there. The actor added about his new home: 'It's gotten to a place that it's potentially the coolest house ever built...

'I live a pretty fast-paced life and work quite a bit, so in between movies and press tours, my number one goal is always to take time for myself and rest and recharge and to be in nature as much as possible, and as close to the earth as I can, and this land just feels like it's perfect for that. ' Efron is seen with (left to right) Holt McCallany, Harris Dickinson, and Jeremy Allen White in 2023 biographical film The Iron Claw about the legendary Von Erich pro-wrestling family.

The update marks a major milestone for the eco-conscious project, which has been years in the making. Images shared by Bakker via Instagram in May suggest the home will be far from an ordinary celebrity mansion. Photos showed experimental hemp blocks, recycled oyster shells, agricultural waste products and innovative plant-based construction materials being developed specifically for the project. The planned home will cover nearly 9,000 sq ft and comes with a $2.65 million build cost.

In one image, Bakker stood in a trench alongside farmers on a hemp crop in regional New South Wales. Other photos revealed prototype building blocks, industrial kilns and piles of discarded oyster shells destined to be transformed into construction materials





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