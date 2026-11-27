Zach Hickerson shares intimate details of his brother Brian's heartbreak and the tragic moments surrounding Hayden Panettiere's accidental overdose death at age 36.

Actor and musician Hayden Panettiere died unexpectedly on August 16 at the age of 36 due to an accidental drug overdose. Her partner, Brian Hickerson, was left devastated by the loss, with his brother Zach Hickerson recently providing a harrowing update on the survivor's emotional state.

Zach Details Brian's Ongoing Grief

Zach Hickerson, the brother of Hayden Panettiere's on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson, stated that his sibling remains deeply distraught, heartbroken, and confused following the shock passing of the actress three months ago. Speaking in a recent interview with Charlie Neff of TMZ, Zach explained that he spent nearly eight to ten weeks in Greenville, South Carolina, supporting Brian during the initial period after the tragedy.

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Zach described Brian's condition as being filled with a sense of surrealism and shock that persists even now. He emphasized that there is no resolution to this type of loss, distinguishing it from a typical breakup or legal dispute. Instead, he called it a definitive ending with no possibility of repair, noting that Brian is currently navigating the transition from personal loss to public history while carrying the weight of his reputation.

Chilling Recollections of the Final Moments

Zach Hickerson also revealed the harrowing details leading up to Panettiere's death, recalling how he arrived at the Airbnb apartment in Greenville. He had originally planned to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, but changed his plans after Panettiere texted him days earlier asking him not to go. Upon entering the home, he initially assumed her unresponsiveness was normal due to her long hair covering her face.

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The situation changed when Panettiere failed to wake up as expected. Zach noted that her face was pale and her lips were purple, which immediately signaled that something was incredibly wrong. He described Brian as being in a state of disbelief and shock, with Brian attempting to wake her by pulling her onto his chest while Zach watched in horror.

Rescue Attempts and Aftermath

Realizing the severity of the medical emergency, Zach Hickerson began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the Nashville-born actress. He recounted begging God to save her during these critical moments. Brian was present at the scene, visibly distraught, as they both waited for medical professionals who would eventually pronounce her dead.

Following the intense period of trying to save Panettiere, Zach admitted that he had to step back from supporting his brother. He realized he had been carrying too much emotional weight for everyone else without processing his own grief. Consequently, he spent the last two weeks alone to deal with his own loss, making it difficult for him to provide a real-time update on Brian's current status beyond what he witnessed in the immediate aftermath.