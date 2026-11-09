Zachariah Schuck Missing: Father Reveals Last Messages and Car Details

Carl Schuck shares details on his son Zachariah Schuck, a DoorDash driver missing since October 22. Key facts about his abandoned car in Beaver County and the family's plea.

Zachariah Schuck, a 32-year-old DoorDash driver from Pennsylvania, vanished without a trace on the evening of October 22. His disappearance has left his family devastated and authorities scrambling for clues after his vehicle was found abandoned near Route 51 in Beaver County. Carl Schuck, Zachariah's father, has become the primary voice for the family, providing exclusive details about the last known communications and the condition of his son's car to the US Sun and the New York Post.

Final Communications and Timeline

Zachariah Schuck's last confirmed activity involved a DoorDash delivery completed at approximately 6:30pm on October 22. Following this work shift, he reportedly informed his wife that he was heading home. However, his electronic trail went dark between 7:30pm and 8:00pm while he was traveling along Route 51 in Beaver County. This timeframe marks the moment his cellphone signal was lost, creating a confusing 90-minute gap between his final job task and his last known location.

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Carl Schuck emphasized that there were no prior warning signs in his interactions with his son. He recalled speaking with Zachariah sometime in October, noting that the conversation was entirely normal. "I asked him how everything's going, and there's really no indicators of anything going on in our conversations," Carl stated. He described his son as consistently positive, even during difficult times, saying Zachariah would actively try to lift the mood whenever things were down.

Despite the upbeat nature of their final talks, Zachariah was facing significant personal challenges. He had recently been laid off from his position as a manager for Penske truck leasing branches, which operated in both Pennsylvania and Ohio. Compounding the professional loss, Zachariah and his wife had recently welcomed a newborn baby into the family, adding immense pressure to an already stressful situation. Carl noted that while Zachariah was experiencing financial hardship, his demeanor remained resilient up until the moment he disappeared.

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Abandoned Vehicle and Evidence

Two days after Zachariah Schuck went missing, investigators located his black Chevrolet Impala abandoned on Croxall Avenue. The vehicle was found approximately four miles from the Route 51 segment where his phone signal had failed. Carl Schuck confirmed that the police have returned the car to the family, allowing them to inspect the interior for any vital clues. The discovery of the car has raised several puzzling questions about the circumstances of the disappearance.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found the keys were still present, and the car had run out of fuel. This detail has led Carl Schuck to theorize that his son may have been the victim of a carjacking or a violent encounter. Police have also accessed nearby doorbell camera footage that appears to show an individual exiting the Impala. However, the video quality is too poor to definitively identify the person. Carl explained that resolving this ambiguity is critical, stating, "Once we can identify who got out of the vehicle, then we could determine what to do next." The inability to confirm the identity of the person in the footage has left the family and law enforcement in a difficult position. Carl admitted he cannot verify where search efforts should be focused, as the evidence does not clearly point to foul play or voluntary departure. He expressed frustration with the limitations placed on police resources, noting that without concrete proof of a crime, investigative options are restricted. "Unless I can prove that there was foul play, there's a limitation to what I think the police department can actually do," he said.

Family Impact and Police Response

The disappearance of Zachariah Schuck has had a profound impact on his immediate family, particularly his wife and young children. Carl Schuck noted that his daughter-in-law is coping with the trauma but is also struggling with sudden financial insecurity due to his son's absence. He mentioned that her family is providing support, but the stress is palpable. Carl stated he is giving his daughter-in-law space during this difficult time while maintaining regular contact.

Authorities, including North Sewickley Township police, Hopewell Township police, and the Pennsylvania State Police, have coordinated their efforts to locate Zachariah. Search teams have conducted aerial surveillance and deployed search dogs around the area where the Impala was found. Carl expressed cautious optimism, noting that the fact that no trace of his son has been found yet gives him hope that he may still be out there alive. He acknowledged the professionalism of the law enforcement agencies despite his personal frustrations.

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Carl Schuck issued a direct plea to his missing son, urging him to make contact. "The priority is just to come to a conclusion and get him back," Carl said. He emphasized that any future hardships or consequences are secondary to the immediate goal of ensuring Zachariah's safety. "He has all of our support. All we want is for him to come home." As the investigation continues, the family remains hopeful that the ambiguity of the doorbell footage will eventually be resolved, providing the answers they desperately seek.