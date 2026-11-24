Green Party leader Zack Polanski supports a report endorsing UK NATO membership and Trident nuclear deterrent, contradicting previous anti-nuclear stance.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has sparked significant political controversy by endorsing a new policy document that supports the United Kingdom remaining in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and retaining its nuclear deterrent. This stance marks a stark departure from the party's explicit 2024 election manifesto, which demanded the cancellation of the Trident nuclear program and the removal of all foreign nuclear weapons from British soil. The decision has led to immediate questions regarding the consistency of the Green Party's defense and security platform under Polanski's leadership.

Contradiction in Green Party Defense Policy

Details of the Verdant Think Tank Report

Polanski and Sacha Deshmukh Outline New Security Framework

Internal Party Debates and Voter Trust Issues

Strategic Shift for Future Political Standing

During the 2024 general election campaign, the Green Party positioned itself as a clear anti-nuclear alternative, calling for the immediate dismantling of the UK's nuclear weapons following the signing of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. While the manifesto supported continued NATO membership, it argued for a shift toward global peacebuilding within the alliance. However, since assuming the role of party leader in September of the previous year, Polanski has publicly advocated for leaving NATO, citing the dominating influence of US President Donald Trump over the organization's direction.The confusion stems from Polanski's endorsement of a 42-page paper produced by the Verdant think tank, an organization with close historical links to the Green Party . The document urges Britain to stay in NATO and cooperate more closely with France and other non-US allies regarding the maintenance of nuclear weapons. It argues that the country must move beyond simplistic arguments between pro-nuclear and anti-nuclear campaigners, suggesting a more nuanced approach to national security that prioritizes practical safety over ideological purity.In his official backing of the report, as first reported by The Guardian, Polanski stated that national security is fundamentally about ensuring food on the table, warm homes, and safe communities, thereby framing it as a progressive issue. He welcomed the Verdant call for a comprehensive security framework that engages people across the UK in keeping the country safe. Sacha Deshmukh, the author of the report, emphasized that the breadth and scale of national security threats are significant and that the current UK National Security Strategy falls well short of necessary requirements.Green sources indicated that the party's official defense policies have remained unchanged since 2024, but Polanski's endorsement is part of an internal debate on how to appeal to a broader electorate regarding national security. This strategic shift comes against a backdrop of poor public trust, with a YouGov poll from last year revealing that only 17 percent of British voters trusted the Greens on defense issues. This figure represented the lowest level of trust among 18 different policy areas surveyed, highlighting the urgent need for the party to address its perceived gaps in defense credibility.

The endorsement signals a potential realignment of the Green Party's strategic priorities as it seeks to shed its image as a niche environmental group with little relevance to traditional security concerns. By supporting a paper that calls for an honest, evidence-based conversation about the UK's role as a middle power, the party leadership aims to reassure voters that they can handle complex geopolitical challenges. This move suggests that future Green Party communications will likely focus more heavily on practical defense strategies and international cooperation with allies like France.

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Implications for UK Nuclear Deterrent Debate

Polanski's position diverges sharply from the previous party line which insisted on removing all foreign nuclear weapons from UK soil as a prerequisite for peace. The new approach encourages working within existing structures like NATO and cooperating on nuclear maintenance rather than seeking total dismantlement. This shift may alienate the party's core base of anti-nuclear activists while attempting to attract moderate voters who prioritize stability and traditional defense alliances over radical disarmament policies in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.