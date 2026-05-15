Zack Polanski's Popularity Nosedives Amid High-Profile Rows and Criticism

A poll shows that voters are taking a dislike to the Green Party leader, with his favorability rating dropping 16 points in the past month. He has been embroiled in high-profile rows over his failure to pay council tax while living in a houseboat and with police over the use of force to arrest a suspect in an anti-Semitic terror attack.

Zack Polanski 's popularity with voters has nosedived in another poll that shows voters taking a dislike to the Green Party leader. Mr Polanski's favorability rating has dropped 16 points in the past month with YouGov, according to figures that were released today.

It comes after he has been embroiled in high-profile rows over his failure to pay council tax while living in a houseboat, and with police over the use of force to arrest a suspect in an anti-Semitic terror attack. The poll shows that while his support with Green voters has increased slightly, attitudes among supporters of the other main political parties have hardened, with a swing away from 'don't know'.

Fewer than a quarter of voters have a favourable opinion of him, and 50 per cent unfavourable, leaving him on -27, his worst rating since he became Green leader last year. However, he remains more popular than Sir Keir Starmer (-46) and Nigel Farage (-37). Mr Polanski faced accusations of hypocrisy this week after admitting he failed to pay council tax while living on a houseboat in east London.

The Green Party leader apologised for the 'unintentional mistake' and said he had 'immediately taken steps' to pay any outstanding amount. He was registered on the electoral roll at a building in a marina where he kept the narrowboat, had post delivered there and had laundry collected from the boat. The Olympian was recently advertised for sale for £100,000 - but the notice was mysteriously pulled after the Left-wing leader's council tax arrangements were questioned last week.

Despite the ad referring to the narrowboat as his 'amazing home' over the past three years, Mr Polanski, 43, initially maintained he had not lived there permanently. But the admission means that the Green Party lied to the Press when officials falsely claimed that Mr Polanski only stayed on the boat 'occasionally'.

He was already facing questions over his response to the Golders Green attack, which saw him endorse claims on social media that Metropolitan Police officers were heavy-handed after three people were stabbed. It earned him a rare public rebuke from Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and he faced barbs from within his own ranks, as well as from Sir Keir who branded him 'disgraceful' and 'not fit to lead any political party'.

Mr Polanski issued a half-hearted apology, but in a round of media interviews on the following Sunday doubled down on questioning the police's actions. He told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg he was 'concerned by what he saw and remains concerned' by videos of the arrest. That row saw his personal ratings with More In Common tumble 14 points in a week, also leaving him with a net score of -27





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Zack Polanski Green Party Poll Favorability Rating High-Profile Rows Council Tax Police Anti-Semitic Terror Attack Use Of Force Apology Hypocrisy Left-Wing Leader Press Officials Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley Sir Keir Starmer Nigel Farage More In Common BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg Videos Of The Arrest

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