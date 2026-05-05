Zack Polanski's Popularity Plummets Amid Police Criticism and Labour Campaign Pressure

Green Party leader Zack Polanski faces a sharp decline in public approval following his criticism of police actions during the Golders Green attack, as Labour ramps up its campaign against the Greens ahead of local elections. Despite his falling ratings, Polanski remains more popular than Labour leader Keir Starmer but trails behind other political figures.

Zack Polanski , the leader of the Green Party , has experienced a significant decline in public approval following his criticism of the police handling of the Golders Green attack.

His personal ratings have dropped by 14 points in the past week, leaving him with a net approval score of minus 27, according to research conducted by More in Common. The report suggests that Polanski's public clashes with Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley may have contributed to his declining popularity. This comes at a critical time as Labour, led by Keir Starmer, intensifies its campaign against the Greens ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Labour has been highlighting what it describes as 'disturbing' views held by some Green Party candidates, in an effort to curb the party's potential gains, particularly in London and the North West. Despite the backlash, Polanski's approval ratings remain higher than those of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who currently holds a dismal rating of minus 45.

However, Polanski is significantly less popular than other political figures such as Kemi Badenoch, Ed Davey, and Nigel Farage. Luke Tryl of More in Common noted that the decline in Polanski's ratings is due to both an increase in negative perceptions and a decrease in positive ones, particularly among younger voters who have shifted from viewing him favorably to being uncertain about his performance.

The Green Party leader faced widespread condemnation last week after endorsing social media claims that Metropolitan Police officers were heavy-handed during the arrest of three individuals involved in a stabbing incident. This earned him a public rebuke from Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, as well as criticism from within his own party and from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who labeled Polanski as 'disgraceful' and 'not fit to lead any political party.

' Polanski issued a half-hearted apology on Friday but doubled down on his criticism during a round of media interviews on Sunday. Speaking on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he expressed continued concern over the police's actions, stating that while he acknowledges the bravery of officers, he believes public servants should not be above scrutiny.

He also criticized Sir Mark for publicly intervening in the matter, arguing that open letters are not an appropriate way to conduct politics, especially during a local election. Additionally, Polanski defended pro-Palestinian marches through London, asserting that they do not make British Jews feel any less safe





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