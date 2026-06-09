Zahara Jolie-Pitt Files Petition to Drop Father Brad Pitt's Surname

Zahara, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has initiated legal proceedings to officially change her name, removing her father's surname. This action aligns with a trend among her siblings and highlights the ongoing estrangement between her parents.

Zahara Jolie -Pitt, the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt , has taken formal legal steps to remove her father's surname from her own, filing a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie.

The 21-year-old, who graduated from Spelman College in May 2025 without using the Pitt name, has reportedly not used her father's last name for several years. This move follows a similar pattern among her siblings; Shiloh, Maddox, and Vivienne have also ceased using the Pitt surname. It remains unclear whether Pax has made the same change. The decision to legally formalize the name change comes amid the ongoing, high-profile custody and legal disputes between her parents.

The couple's relationship, once hailed as Hollywood's premier romance after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ended abruptly in 2016 following an alleged incident on a private flight. Jolie's filings described a violent altercation where Pitt allegedly choked one child, struck another, and physically assaulted her, leaving her and the children feeling like "hostages.

" Pitt's representatives have consistently denied these allegations, calling Jolie's account "completely untrue" and stating that her story "continues to evolve each time she tells it. " Since the split, the former couple has been locked in a protracted legal battle over the custody of their six children and the division of their shared assets, including a French winery. While a joint custody agreement was initially reached in 2021, the decision was later overturned, prolonging the conflict.

Zahara's name change petition is seen as a symbolic step in formally separating her identity from her father's, reflecting the deep familial rift. The court filing underscores how the personal fallout from their separation continues to manifest in the lives of their children, years after the initial separation. Sources indicate that Pitt believes Jolie is actively preventing the children from having a relationship with him, a claim that further fuels the contentious atmosphere surrounding their co-parenting arrangement





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