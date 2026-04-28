Zahara Jolie Praises Angelina Jolie in Emotional Speech, Omits Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, delivered a moving speech at a mother-daughter event, highlighting her close bond with her mother and her gratitude for the values Jolie instilled in her. The speech notably did not mention her father, Brad Pitt, continuing a pattern of estrangement.

Angelina Jolie ’s daughter, Zahara Jolie , delivered a heartfelt speech at a mother-daughter brunch hosted by the Pearls of Purpose Foundation and the Nu Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College in Atlanta.

The 21-year-old college student eloquently described her uniquely close relationship with her mother, emphasizing the profound impact Jolie has had on her life and values. Notably, the speech made no mention of Zahara’s father, Brad Pitt, continuing a pattern established two and a half years ago when she removed his surname.

Zahara, a graduating senior at Spelman College majoring in psychology and minoring in educational studies, spoke of being adopted at six months old and raised with a strong emphasis on kindness, compassion, and personal growth. She expressed deep gratitude for her mother’s example of being a ‘decent human being’ in a world often lacking those qualities. The speech highlighted the complexities of navigating public life while maintaining intimate family connections.

Zahara acknowledged the challenges of sharing her experiences with her mother and family amidst constant public scrutiny, yet praised Jolie’s unwavering curiosity and support for her academic and extracurricular pursuits. She described how her mother embraces new experiences and actively seeks to understand the organizations and activities that are important to Zahara.

Furthermore, Zahara revealed that observing her mother’s extensive humanitarian work has deeply influenced her, leading her to often take on a nurturing role with her siblings. This familial dynamic, coupled with Jolie’s dedication to fostering a compassionate environment, has instilled in Zahara a strong sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute positively to the world.

The absence of any reference to Brad Pitt underscores the ongoing distance between Zahara and her father, a situation that began following her parents’ separation nearly a decade ago. Zahara’s involvement in leadership roles within her sorority, Mu Phi, and her overall academic journey are directly attributed to the values instilled by her mother. She spoke of the importance of mentorship and positive role models, acknowledging that success is rarely achieved solely on individual merit.

The speech served as a powerful tribute to the enduring bond between mother and daughter, showcasing the profound influence Angelina Jolie has had on shaping Zahara into a compassionate, driven, and socially conscious young woman. The event was also attended by Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and her daughter Angel, adding to the notable presence at the brunch.

Zahara’s decision to legally change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie in 2023 further symbolizes her evolving identity and her close connection with her mother. The speech resonated with attendees, offering a poignant reflection on the strength and significance of mother-daughter relationships





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