Zak Miller Loses British Featherweight Title Due to Severe Facial Swelling

Gully Powar wins the vacant British featherweight title after referee Mark Lyson stops the bout against Zak Miller due to catastrophic facial injuries from a head clash.

Gully Powar claimed the vacant British featherweight championship on November 7, 2026, in Manchester after a dramatic stoppage halted the bout against challenger Zak Miller. The Englishman, 29, suffered catastrophic facial injuries following an accidental clash of heads in the seventh round. Referee Mark Lyson intervened to end the contest before the conclusion of the tenth round. This decision awarded the title to 24-year-old Gully Powar via judges' scorecards.

The Seventh Round Head Clash and Medical Intervention

The pivotal moment occurred during the seventh round when Zak Miller and Gully Powar collided heads. The impact caused immediate and severe facial swellings for Miller. Medical staff examined the fighter in the ninth round to assess the damage. Despite the visible trauma, the doctor permitted the match to continue. Miller's face developed a large lump above his left eye and swelling on his forehead.

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The injuries included cuts around the eyes and what appeared to be a hematoma. A hematoma is a pool of blood under the skin caused by damaged vessels. The swelling worsened significantly after the seventh-round incident. By the end of the tenth round, Miller's face was disfigured with multiple lumps below his right eye as well. The severity of the condition forced the referee to wave off the bout immediately.

Controversial Corner Decisions and Fighter Safety Criticism

Former world champion Carl Frampton, presenting for DAZN, described the swelling as the worst he had ever witnessed in boxing. His comment highlighted the alarming nature of the injuries sustained by Zak Miller. The decision to allow the fight to continue after the seventh round drew intense scrutiny. Many observers questioned why the corner team did not throw in the towel sooner.

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Fans on social media platform X expressed shock at the level of facial trauma. One viewer criticized the corner team for waiting until the cheeks and chin were ballooned before seeking intervention. Another supporter noted that the referee stopping the fight instead of the corner was ridiculous. These comments underscored widespread concern for Zak Miller's health and safety. The controversy centers on whether the medical and corner teams prioritized the fight over the fighter's well-being.

Scorecard Verdict and Title Outcome for Gully Powar

With the fight stopped, the outcome relied entirely on the judges' scorecards. Gully Powar secured the victory with a narrow margin in two of the three rounds. The judges scored the bout 96-95, 97-94, and 96-94 in favor of Powar. This result crowned him the new British featherweight champion. The win adds a significant accolade to his career at just 24 years of age.

The victory was achieved on the undercard of the Joshua Buatsi versus Willy Hutchinson fight. The event took place in Manchester, the hometown of Zak Miller. The stoppage meant the fight never reached its natural conclusion. Instead, it ended as a technical decision based on accumulated rounds. Powar's technical proficiency and survival through the damage secured him the belt.

Public Reaction and Future Implications for the Boxers

The public reaction has been a mix of sympathy for Miller and admiration for Powar's resilience. Supporters hope for a speedy recovery for the Englishman. The severity of the swelling has sparked broader discussions about headgear and safety protocols in professional boxing. Some argue that such injuries should prevent a fighter from continuing regardless of corner instructions.

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For Gully Powar, this win establishes him as a top contender in the British featherweight division. The controversial nature of the stoppage may fuel his motivation for future title defenses. Zak Miller faces a period of recovery and potential medical evaluation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the physical risks inherent in the sport. The boxing community continues to monitor the situation as fans process the shocking visuals of the aftermath.