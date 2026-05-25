Zara Holland and Elliott Love Prepare for Parenthood

Former Love Island star Zara Holland shares the joyful news of her first pregnancy with husband Elliott Love, reflecting on their journey together.

In a heartwarming revelation that has delighted her followers, Zara Holland , the former Miss Great Britain and Love Island star, has officially announced that she and her husband, Elliott Love , are expecting their first child.

Taking to her Instagram account on a Monday, the thirty-year-old personality shared a tender photograph capturing her blossoming baby bump, marking a significant new chapter in her life. The image showed a glowing Zara posing in a form-fitting maxi dress and stylish sunglasses, basking in the warmth of what was recorded as the hottest May day in the United Kingdom's history.

With a caption expressing her immense excitement and deep love for the unborn baby, she confirmed that the little one is due to arrive in September. The announcement immediately sparked a wave of positivity from her fanbase, with countless supporters flooding the comments section to offer their congratulations and praise her radiant appearance. This joyful news comes after a journey that has seen Zara navigate a complex path through the public eye.

Her time in the Love Island villa back in 2016 was marked by significant turbulence and controversy. During her stint on the reality show, Zara became the center of a media storm after a romantic encounter with fellow contestant Alex Bowen. This event led to the shocking revocation of her Miss Great Britain title, as officials deemed her behavior disappointing.

However, the drama of the show was soon overshadowed by personal tragedy when Zara learned that her mother had fallen seriously ill. This prompted her immediate departure from the villa to provide support and be by her mother's side. Looking back on this period, Zara has spoken about the guilt she felt for letting her mother down, especially since she had been advised against engaging in intimate relationships before entering the show.

Despite the early hurdles of her celebrity status, Zara found lasting stability and happiness in her relationship with Elliott Love. After seven years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a lavish and idyllic three-day celebration in Greece in 2023. Zara described the wedding as the happiest day of her life, a perfect sequence of events that defied simple description.

The festivities began with a traditional welcome dinner at the family-run Louizidis Tavern, featuring a Greek band and shared plates of authentic cuisine. The second day was dedicated to the wedding ceremony itself, where Zara made a grand entrance, escorted by her proud father to the melodic sounds of a harp and violin. Even a fifteen-minute delay in her arrival did not dampen the magic of the moment.

The celebrations concluded with a stylish, all-white themed pool party, capping off a trip that required fourteen suitcases to manage. However, the couple's path has not been without its legal challenges. In 2021, Zara and Elliott faced a daunting situation at the Barbados airport, where they were intercepted for breaching strict Covid-19 regulations. The incident was severe enough that they faced potential jail sentences of up to a year.

While Zara was eventually ordered to pay a substantial fine before returning to Britain, Elliott's experience was particularly grueling, as he was forced to remain in the mosquito-infested Paragon Isolation Centre until he was cleared of the virus. His legal team argued that he was a simple man running a small demolition business, which helped reduce his fine to 1,400 pounds.

Despite the stress of the legal proceedings and the threat of incarceration, the couple remained steadfast in their commitment to one another. Now, as they prepare for the arrival of their first child, Zara and Elliott are transitioning from the chaos of reality television and legal battles into the serene expectations of parenthood.

The news of their pregnancy represents a culmination of their growth as a couple and an individual evolution for Zara, who has moved past the controversies of her twenties to embrace a new role. As she prepares for September, the former beauty queen seems more focused than ever on the love and family she has built with Elliott, leaving behind the turbulence of the past in favor of a hopeful and exciting future





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zara Holland Elliott Love Love Island Pregnancy News Celebrity Couples

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big Weekend: Zara Larsson electrifies the festival crowdThe Swedish pop star treated the crowds to back-to-back, high-energy pop bangers on day two of the festival.

Read more »

Liverpool: 'I'm Hearing' Sunderland Are Keen On Signing Harvey ElliottHarvey Elliott could still have interest from Premier League clubs this summer despite a disastrous loan spell at Aston Villa this season from Liverpool.

Read more »

Love Island star calls for Married At First Sight UK bosses to address sexual assault concernsSharon Gaffka, a Love Island star, has called for Married At First Sight UK bosses to introduce 'specialist safeguarding professionals' following claims of sexual assault on the Channel 4 show. She believes better welfare provision is crucial after the reality series was hit with rape allegations in a BBC Panorama documentary.

Read more »

Liverpool contacts in agreement over Harvey Elliott situation - Coventry, Ipswich tipped for dealHarvey Elliott's disastrous loan spell at Aston Villa has backfired for the player and Liverpool, and his future is now uncertain heading into the summer.

Read more »