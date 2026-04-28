Zara Larsson Launches Swimwear Line Amidst Controversy and Political Statements

Zara Larsson unveils her new swimwear line, Main Rose, while also addressing a lost $3 million brand deal due to a controversial joke and expressing strong political views on immigration and social issues.

Zara Larsson has been making headlines recently, both for her new venture into swimwear design and for her outspoken views on social and political issues.

The Swedish pop star, 28, launched her swimwear line, Main Rose, on Tuesday, showcasing a series of stylish bikinis on her Instagram account. She modeled the collection by diving into the ocean, lounging on inflatable floats, and posing underwater, emphasizing the line's focus on feeling 'sexy, free, and fun.

' The collection features designs like a £48 leopard print bikini and a skimpy pink two-piece, aiming to empower wearers to enjoy summer activities with confidence. However, Larsson's recent activities haven't been solely focused on fashion. She revealed she lost a significant $3 million brand deal following a controversial joke she made on TikTok regarding abortion. Responding to a fan's post, she made a comment that sparked online backlash, leading to the termination of the partnership.

Larsson defended her humor, stating she wouldn't want to collaborate with a brand that didn't align with her pro-choice stance. She firmly believes in a woman's right to choose and isn't concerned with criticism from those who disagree. This incident highlights her willingness to prioritize her beliefs even at a financial cost. Beyond the brand deal fallout, Larsson has also been vocal about her political views, particularly her strong opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

She expressed her support for immigrants, transgender individuals, socialism, and even those with criminal records, stating she would 'rather have someone smoking crack on my couch than a f**king ICE agent.

' She explained her stance by referencing her boyfriend's inability to visit the US due to a past marijuana conviction, highlighting the impact of restrictive immigration policies. Larsson's consistent use of her platform to advocate for her beliefs demonstrates her commitment to social justice and her willingness to challenge established norms, even when it generates controversy. Her actions and statements continue to fuel public discussion and solidify her image as a fearless and outspoken artist





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