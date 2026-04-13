Zara Larsson Mocks Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance Amidst Ongoing Taylor Swift Feud

Swedish singer Zara Larsson has mocked Justin Bieber's widely criticized Coachella performance. Her actions have sparked reactions from fans, adding to the ongoing conversation about expectations in the music industry and her previous feud with Taylor Swift.

Zara Larsson , the Swedish singer-songwriter, has publicly poked fun at Justin Bieber 's recent performance at Coachella , which has been widely criticized. The artist, known for her outspoken nature, shared a video on TikTok showcasing her reaction to Bieber's set, which many deemed lackluster due to its lack of production value.

In the video, Zara is seen watching the performance with friends, smirking and adding the caption, "It's giving let's smoke and watch YouTube," along with the phrase "He’s in my dream blunt rotation." This playful jab refers to the social custom of sharing a cannabis blunt among a group, implying a relaxed and unimpressed perspective on Bieber's performance style. This reaction highlights a broader conversation about the quality and effort expected from performers at major music festivals like Coachella, and it’s a reflection of the general sentiment of many fans. The online reaction has been strong with a lot of people feeling the same and commenting on their views. The mocking clip was met with support from followers on social media, with many echoing the anger regarding the contrast in expectations between male and female performers. Some fans commented on the perceived disparity, noting that female artists often deliver high-energy performances with elaborate production while male artists sometimes receive significant compensation for seemingly less effort. This comment sparked wider discussions on gender dynamics in the music industry and expectations of artists. Zara's critique of Bieber's performance is not isolated, but rather part of an ongoing trend of artists expressing their thoughts on performances and the different styles. The singer is known for not mincing words on various social and musical issues. This has played a role in the public eye where her views are often debated. Adding to the recent controversy, Zara's public comments have also reignited a previous feud with Taylor Swift and her fanbase. Last week, Zara made a statement in an interview about the relevance of music charts, which was perceived as a slight towards Taylor Swift and her fans. Zara commented that "Playing the chart game is so dead to me. No one's looking at the charts but industry people and maybe Taylor Swift fans," leading to a strong backlash from Swift's followers. Although Zara has clarified her comments and admitted she cares about chart success, she added that she admired Taylor Swift for being the best at that game. Zara's history of publicly sharing her opinions on various topics makes this interaction not unusual, but it does add to her reputation of not being afraid of controversy and being bold enough to say what she really thinks. This specific back-and-forth between Zara Larsson, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift underscores how the culture is now focused on the interactions between artists and their fans, and how this is a driving force of discussion about the industry





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