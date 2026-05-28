Zara Larsson Opens Up About Her Flop Era and Reclaiming Her Stardom

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson discusses her quiet period, feuds, and controversies, and how she views her 'flop era' as a learning experience. She also talks about losing a $3 million brand deal over an abortion joke.

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson has opened up about her so-called flop era , reflecting on a quiet period in her career after achieving massive success.

In a candid interview with Vogue Singapore, the 28-year-old singer discussed the challenges of navigating fame and the pressure to constantly prove herself. She posed for a daring photo shoot, wearing a mesh top with black squares, a Louis Vuitton swimsuit, and a gem-encrusted silver bra with feathers, accessorized with diamond and pearl jewelry. Despite the glamorous visuals, Larsson focused on the emotional toll of her career dips.

She explained that the quiet season taught her not to let strangers define her timeline, emphasizing that pop music is brutal because everyone rushes to declare things over. However, she believes careers are long if you keep showing up, and that a quiet season can be a rebuilding, learning, and becoming season.

Larsson rose to fame in 2016 with hits like Lush Life and Never Forget You, but faced a downturn amid feuds with Taylor Swift and Chris Brown, as well as controversy over her comments about abortion. Rather than being fazed, she uses her flop era as a source of resilience, stating that she is no longer scared of flopping because she has already experienced it.

She reflected on feeling lost during that time, saying she didn't know what she wanted and kept looking outside herself for validation. The experience of being ignored while having to push through was discouraging, but her love for music runs deep. Larsson has since reclaimed her stardom with a dramatic transformation and a loyal fan base, after a decade of trying to prove her worth.

Her outspoken nature often lands her in controversy, such as when she lost a $3 million brand deal over a TikTok joke about abortion. She defended the joke as funny and stated she wouldn't want to partner with a brand that didn't agree with her stance on women's rights. Earlier, she also slammed Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a social media rant, expressing love for immigrants, trans people, socialism, and even criminals.

Larsson's ethos as an artist is to achieve longevity and leave a mark on pop history, and she remains unapologetic about her views, using controversy as a platform for her beliefs. Her journey from flop era to resurgence serves as a testament to her resilience and determination to stay true to herself in the fickle world of pop music.

With her powerful voice and unflinching honesty, Zara Larsson continues to captivate audiences and navigate the highs and lows of fame with grace and grit





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