Zara Larsson's Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on live TV on Friday. Despite her heel snapping, she remained professional and continued singing and dancing without missing a beat.

Zara Larsson suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on live TV on Friday. The 28-year-old Swedish pop star remained professional and continued singing and dancing without a hitch despite her heel snapping during the performance.

She kicked off the summer concert series on the Today show with a medley of her biggest hits. In the middle of her performance, one of the stiletto heels from her pumps broke off completely, but she continued dancing with the same intensity without missing a beat.

The outspoken singer, who frequently shares her thoughts on the political climate in the United States, kept up with her stunts and even jumped off the stage at one point to interact with her fans. After the concert ended, Larsson took to her Instagram Story with good humor to address the snafu. Zara Larsson suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on a live broadcast of the Today show on Friday.

Her heel snapped during the performance, but the 28-year-old Swedish pop star remained professional and continued singing and dancing. I was soooo nervous this morning because my voice was literally gone, she wrote. But we pushed thru!!! I had so much fun!

Thank you to everyone for pulling up on me so early. She also shared a photo of her snapped heel and noted which song she was singing and dancing to when the incident occurred. We also did lush life with one heel loool, she continued. On the same day, Larsson shared her thoughts about the success of her latest album Midnight Sun and her pop music impact on fashion.

She dropped her fifth studio album in September 2025 and recently released her remix album titled Midnight Sun: Girl's Trip. It's so amazing. That's what I want, she told Paper magazine in an interview published on Friday. I don't want to conform myself within the culture.

Afterwards, she took to her social media to celebrate her performance and was in good humor about the mishap. She also shared an Instagram Story post about how she performed her song Lush Life with a broken heel. In one photo from her Instagram post, she included a photo of herself posing in her sparkly and colorful stage outfit as she stood in front of a wall of signatures at the Today show.

She kicked off the summer concert series on the Today show with a medley of her biggest hits. She kept up with her stunts and even jumped off the stage at one point to interact with her fans as per usual. In the middle of her performance, one of the stiletto heels from her pumps broke off completely, but she continued dancing with the same intensity without missing a beat.

My dream, I said this every year, my dream is to be a Halloween costume, she continued. For people to be able to put something on, and for people to be like, you're Zara Larsson, right? The flowers, the spray paint, the key chains, the glitter.

When I look into the crowd at my shows and I see people have dressed up, they've taken their time, they probably had a really fun time getting ready with their friends at home, she said. It's almost ceremonial in a way. You put on your outfit, you're ready to go to a concert. That makes me actually cry sometimes.

That makes me feel so proud, more than anything, that people really want to be a part of the world that we created. There's an identity to it, and there's like a community in it I think you always win when you stay true to who you are





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Zara Larsson Wardrobe Malfunction Live TV Performance Heel Snapping Professionalism Dancing Fans Social Media Fashion Pop Music Identity Community Halloween Costume Dressing Up Concert Stunts Fans' Reactions Voice Gone Dreams Success Conformity True To Who You Are

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