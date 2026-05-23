Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson's Deep-Fake Scandal and Online Controversy

Zara McDermott, a participant in the ITV cooking competition, Cooking with the Stars, was caught up in a deep-fake scandal after a video emerged featuring her in a passionate embrace with her co-star. This deception was sparked by an innocuous kiss between Zara and Joey Essex at a wrap party. The incident highlights the dark side of the digital age and the importance of carefully verifying information on social media.

Zara McDermott found herself in the middle of a deep-fake scandal, as reports emerged of an AI-generated video featuring her and co-star locked in a passionate embrace.

This deception was sparked by an innocent exchange between Zara and fellow reality TV veteran, Joey Essex, at a wrap party. Despite the online controversy, Zara remains head over heels for her boyfriend, Louis Tomlinson, and is unwavering in her support. The incident, however, highlights the vulnerability of celebrities in the digital age, as online rumours and malicious deep-fakes continue to thrive





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Celebrity Gossip Deep Fake Scandal Manipulated Video Online Controversy Social Media Backlash Zara Mcdermott Louis Tomlinson ITV Filming Cooking With The Stars

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