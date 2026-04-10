Zara Tindall and Family Shine at Aintree Races: A Day of Fashion and Festivities

Zara Tindall, accompanied by her daughter Mia and husband Mike, brought their signature style to Aintree for Ladies Day, joining a host of glamorous racegoers. The event showcased fashion and festivities, highlighting the family's love for racing and the vibrant atmosphere.

Zara Tindall , accompanied by her daughter Mia, 12, and husband Mike, graced the Aintree racecourse with their presence, radiating elegance and joy. The family's outing followed their previous attendance at the Cheltenham races in March, where they were also seen enjoying the atmosphere. Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, showcased sophisticated style in a pastel pink blazer paired with matching trousers and a crisp white blouse.

Mia, mirroring her mother's fashion sense, looked smart in a blue pinstripe suit, complemented by a fashionable high-collared top. Both mother and daughter accessorized their looks with golden handbags, adding a touch of glamour to their ensembles. Zara completed her outfit with a fascinator featuring a bow and tortoise-shell sunglasses, while Mia opted for a woven headband. Zara chose white heels to complete her look, while Mia wore stylish loafers, showcasing their individual style.\Mike Tindall, the former rugby player, was also impeccably dressed, sporting a beige blazer and black trousers. The trio joined a multitude of glamorous racegoers at Aintree for Ladies Day, the second day of the three-day Grand National Festival. Attendees had clearly put in considerable effort in preparing their outfits, hoping to win the coveted best-dressed award. The racegoers presented a dazzling array of fashion choices, including striking heels, elaborate hats, and eye-catching dresses. The first day of racing saw a significant increase in attendance, with over 28,000 people attending, a 22% increase from the previous year. The festival generally attracts over 45,000 attendees on Ladies Day. Unlike the more formal Royal Ascot, Aintree embraces a more relaxed approach to attire, encouraging attendees to dress in a way that makes them feel their best. The Tindalls' consistent attendance at racing events highlights their love for the sport and the social aspect of such gatherings. At Cheltenham, Zara was seen in a chocolate velvet suit with a lime silk blouse and a rose-detailed green hat, while Mike admired his wife's stylish appearance.\Zara's elegance extended to her choice of accessories, including a sophisticated fascinator, and her makeup, which highlighted her natural beauty with a touch of pink lipstick. Mike and Zara, in her role as a Cheltenham Racecourse Director, have been regular attendees at various racing events, often joined by other prominent figures like Queen Camilla and Carole Middleton. Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, was seen at Aintree with Zara, carrying a chic Hermes ostrich skin Birkin bag and wearing a fedora previously worn by Kate. The outing also served to highlight the absence of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie from the royal scene, potentially linked to the ongoing controversies surrounding Prince Andrew. Their absence contrasted with the presence of other members of the royal family, further underscoring the dynamic shifts within the royal circle. The York sisters, previously prominent, had become less visible at public events, with Beatrice joining Zara in 2024 and Eugenie's last public appearance at Cheltenham dating back to 2025





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