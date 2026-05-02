Zayn Malik Cuts Tour Dates After Hospitalization and Amidst Reports of Altercation with Louis Tomlinson

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has cancelled 22 dates on his upcoming tour following a recent health scare. The news comes as reports surface of a physical altercation with Louis Tomlinson during filming for a scrapped Netflix documentary. Zayn is now focusing on recovery and a reduced tour schedule, while his family has requested fans donate to charity instead of sending flowers.

Zayn Malik has significantly scaled back his upcoming tour, reducing it from 31 dates to just nine, following a recent hospitalization due to a mystery illness.

The former One Direction star, aged 33, shared a health update on Friday, confirming he is now home and recovering well. The KONNAKOL Tour, initially slated to begin in Manchester on May 12th with subsequent performances in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London, will now commence in London before moving to a rescheduled Manchester show.

Zayn expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and well wishes he has received from fans during his recovery, emphasizing the positive impact their prayers and love have had on his spirits. He assured fans he is determined to return stronger than before and is committed to performing for as many people as possible. The tour reduction impacts numerous dates across the US and UK, though Zayn is still planning to fulfill performances in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Brazil.

This announcement comes amidst reports of a physical altercation with former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson during the filming of a Netflix documentary. Allegedly, Zayn punched Louis, resulting in a concussion and medical treatment for Tomlinson, leading to the cancellation of the documentary series. The pair have reportedly been estranged since the incident six months ago, with Louis unfollowing Zayn on Instagram. This incident adds another layer of complexity to Zayn’s current challenges, following previous cancellations attributed to ‘extreme anxiety.

’ Beyond the tour and the reported altercation, Zayn’s family has recently been the focus of public attention due to an outpouring of support from fans. Overwhelmed with bouquet requests sent to a local florist as a gesture of gratitude during Ramadan, the family requested fans to redirect their generosity towards a charitable cause. Zayn’s cousin, Sasha, expressed appreciation for the love and support, suggesting donations to The Palestine Project as an alternative to sending flowers.

The Hidden Bouquet, a florist in North West England, confirmed they were no longer accepting orders due to the high volume of requests and echoed the family’s preference for donations to the charity. This demonstrates a desire to channel the positive energy from fans into meaningful support for a cause close to the family’s heart, highlighting a commitment to social responsibility alongside navigating personal and professional challenges





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Zayn Malik One Direction Tour Hospitalization Louis Tomlinson Altercation Netflix Charity KONNAKOL Tour Health

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