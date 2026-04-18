Zayn Malik Reportedly Punched Louis Tomlinson, Scrapping Netflix Show

A planned Netflix road trip series starring former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has allegedly been canceled following a physical altercation during filming. Reports indicate Malik punched Tomlinson, causing a head injury, after making a comment about Tomlinson's late mother. The incident has led to the series' axing and has drawn parallels to a previous assault allegation against Malik.

A highly anticipated Netflix road trip series featuring former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has reportedly been canceled following a physical altercation between the two artists. Sources claim the incident occurred during filming, with Malik allegedly punching Tomlinson in the face and causing a head injury.

The dispute is said to have erupted after Malik made a disparaging remark about Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away from leukemia in 2016. The physical confrontation reportedly left Tomlinson stunned and required medical attention for a cut to his head sustained from Malik's rings.

This alleged assault marks a significant escalation in tensions between the former bandmates, who were reportedly contracted for a multi-million pound deal to travel across the US, reflecting on their careers and personal lives. The show was intended to be a deep dive into their journeys since forming on The X Factor, with speculation that they would also discuss the tragic death of bandmate Liam Payne.

Netflix, along with production company Campfire Studios, is said to have made the decision to scrap the series after the incident, which is believed to have occurred six months prior to the reports. Representatives for Netflix, Campfire Studios, and both Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been contacted for comment by various media outlets.

This alleged violent encounter follows a previous controversy involving Zayn Malik in 2021, where he pleaded no contest to charges of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Court documents from that incident detailed allegations of Malik pushing Yolanda Hadid into a dresser and using abusive language.

He was subsequently ordered to complete 360 days of probation and an anger management course. The details surrounding the altercation between Malik and Tomlinson have sent ripples through the fanbase, with many expressing shock and disappointment at the reported breakdown of relations between the former bandmates.





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