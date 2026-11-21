Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Vladimir Putin as a killer after Donald Trump referred to the Russian leader as a friend, amid renewed missile strikes and diplomatic tensions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has directly confronted US President Donald Trump regarding his recent characterization of Russia n President Vladimir Putin as a friend, labeling the latter a 'killer' in response. This sharp rebuke comes in the wake of a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, between Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which occurred on Thursday.

Trump's Remarks Spark Immediate Condemnation

President Donald Trump recently described his relationship with Vladimir Putin as 'great' and referred to the Russian leader as his 'friend' during media interviews. In response, Volodymyr Zelensky stated to CNN that while it is up to President Trump how he addresses Vladimir Putin, for Ukraine, the Russian leader remains an enemy and a killer. The Ukrainian President emphasized that this designation is based on the ongoing violence inflicted upon his nation.

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Zelensky's comments marked his first public interview since the significant diplomatic gathering in Shenzhen. The timing of his statement highlights the growing diplomatic rift between Kyiv and Washington, particularly as US foreign policy under Donald Trump appears to be shifting toward a more conciliatory stance toward Moscow. This divergence in perspectives underscores the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Russian Strikes Intensify Following Diplomatic Talks

The verbal clash coincided with a severe escalation in Russian military operations against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. On Friday, Russian forces launched what Volodymyr Zelensky described as the 'biggest attack of the year,' targeting critical assets in the capital of Kyiv and railway stations in western Ukraine. The assault involved the deployment of 110 missiles and more than 400 drones, causing widespread destruction and casualties.

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The devastating strikes resulted in the deaths of at least nine people and left 58 individuals injured, with approximately 30 of those in serious condition. The Russian retaliation was triggered by a Ukrainian strike earlier in the week on a prestigious £3 billion bridge in Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously vowed that his response would be 'far more painful than anything the Kyiv regime has done to the bridge,' justifying the intense bombardment as a necessary countermeasure.

In the city of Kryvyi Rih, Russian attacks on residential areas killed a seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old paramedic. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, condemned the targeting of civilians in the city center. Additional injuries were reported in the Kharkiv region, where 11 people were hurt, and in Rivne, where one person sustained injuries, highlighting the broad geographic scope of the overnight bombardment.

Polish Borders Violated Amidst Escalation Concerns

Tensions extended beyond Ukraine's borders as Polish authorities reported that two Russian missiles and a jet-powered suicide drone breached Polish airspace on Friday. The incursions occurred near the operating base of 300 UK soldiers within the 'Coalition of the Willing.' One missile exploded in a field 47 miles from the base, while a second strike hit Rudnik na Sadem, located just 22 miles away, and a third struck an area in Molodycz, roughly 50 miles distant.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski addressed the breach, stating that authorities are still gathering evidence but believe the intrusion involved two long-range Kh-101 cruise missiles and a drone. He characterized the event as a clear escalation of Russian aggression, noting that previous incursions involved either unarmed missiles or a single armed one, whereas this incident involved two armed missiles.

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Minister Sikorski deemed it 'very unlikely' that the missiles veered off course due to Ukrainian electronic warfare, given their independent guidance systems. He urged President Donald Trump to question the sincerity of Vladimir Putin, arguing that Russian escalations appear to follow every high-level conversation between Trump and Putin. This assertion aligns with Poland's view that Moscow uses such diplomatic engagements as cover for intensified military pressure.

Global Implications and Ongoing Violence

The convergence of diplomatic rhetoric and military action has intensified scrutiny on the peace process and international alliances. Volodymyr Zelensky continues to frame Vladimir Putin as a threat to global stability, citing the daily killing of civilians and destruction of infrastructure. Meanwhile, the involvement of Nato warplanes, which were scrambled in response to the Polish airspace violations, signals the potential for broader regional security incidents.

As the conflict persists, the disparity between the US administration's approach under Donald Trump and the hardline stance of Ukraine and its European allies remains a critical focal point. The continued bombardment of Ukrainian cities, including the recent attacks on Kyiv's bridges and railway networks, demonstrates that diplomatic talks in Shenzhen have not yet translated into a cessation of hostilities on the ground.