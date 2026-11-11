Zelensky Praises US Shift in Abu Dhabi Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed a new American mediation approach in Abu Dhabi, noting progress on prisoner exchanges and security guarantees in fresh talks with Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "happy" with the change in approach by U.S. mediators during the second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The talks, which began in the Emirati capital on Tuesday, mark the first meeting between Kyiv and Moscow since February when negotiations stalled and Washington was preoccupied with the Iran war.

New U.S. Mediation Strategy Aims at Truces

U.S. envoys, including Jared Kushner and businessman Steve Witkoff, led the negotiations. After several hours of discussion, the mediators claimed to have "narrowed the gaps" between the warring parties and urged a solution to Europe's worst conflict since World War II. Kushner told delegates that a new security framework would incorporate Europe and that the United States hoped to move toward a solution that could become a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

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Zelensky, speaking in Copenhagen on Tuesday, described the talks as "constructive and quite substantive". He stressed that humanitarian issues and security guarantees were among the topics discussed and highlighted a large‑scale exchange of prisoners as a key outcome. U.S. officials would travel to Russia to further negotiate the matter.

Moscow, Europe Union, and U.S. Positions on Security Architecture

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the discussions as "very productive" and urged European leaders to join the negotiating table. The European Union reiterated that security arrangements can only be discussed after a ceasefire. Russia, meanwhile, has signaled its interest in revising Europe's post‑war security arrangement, with a diplomat placing a pre‑invasion demand for NATO withdrawal to Eastern Europe on the agenda.

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Antonin Ryabkov, the Russian delegation's senior member, said settling the war was only one agenda item, emphasizing Moscow's priority of reviewing continental security. Kyiv's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov met with U.S. envoys, European, EU, and NATO officials before the talks commenced. The top U.S. and NATO general in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, also participated in the meetings.

Continued Hostilities Amid Talks and Practical Impacts

Despite the progress, fighting continued overnight. The governor of Russia's Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, posted that a Ukrainian drone barrage had sparked a fire at Ust‑Luga, a key Baltic oil export port, wounding three workers. Russian air defenses reportedly downed 150 drones in the region during the night. Zelenyky's statement countered Russian claims that troops had occupied half of the Donbas, citing video evidence to prove that the areas remain under Ukrainian control.

The talks are expected to shape the next phases of the conflict, with a focus on prisoner exchanges, security guarantees, and a potential new European security framework. The successful mediation by U.S. envoys could signal a shift toward a negotiated settlement, although Russia continues to reject broader ceasefire offers and maintains its military pressure in Ukraine.