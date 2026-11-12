Zelensky Reports Systematic Starshield Speed Restrictions on Ukrainian Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms systematic speed restrictions on Elon Musk's Starshield satellite internet, hindering drone interception as US envoys meet Putin in Moscow for peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has disclosed that Ukrainian military units are facing systematic speed restrictions on Elon Musk's Starshield satellite internet service within Ukraine. The Ukrainian president stated that these disruptions are not random technical errors but intentional limitations that are directly impacting battlefield operations. This revelation comes as international diplomatic efforts intensify, with US envoys holding high-level talks in Moscow regarding a potential settlement for the ongoing conflict.

Systematic Restrictions Hamper Drone Defense

President Zelensky reported that his units have recorded significant operational disruptions to Starshield over the territory of Ukraine for several consecutive days. He emphasized that systematic speed restrictions are being imposed on the network, describing them as a deliberate policy rather than accidental malfunction. These restrictions limit the service's effectiveness for military assets moving at high velocities, creating a critical vulnerability for Ukrainian defense systems.

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The restrictions specifically affect Starshield systems when operating above one hundred miles per hour, which equals one hundred and sixty-one kilometers per hour. This speed threshold creates a significant complication for Ukrainian forces attempting to intercept Russian jet-powered drones. These military drones typically travel much faster than the imposed limit, making it difficult for the satellite network to provide timely and accurate data for interception efforts. Zelensky warned that these technical limitations are assisting Russian forces in carrying out more accurate strikes and resulting in higher casualty rates among Ukrainian soldiers.

Diplomatic Talks in Moscow and Abu Dhabi

The disclosure of these technical issues coincides with a major diplomatic push involving United States and Russian leadership. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is also Donald Trump's son-in-law, traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These discussions follow two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which concluded on Wednesday. The Abu Dhabi talks resulted in an agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, although no visible breakthrough was achieved regarding the end of the nearly five-year hostilities.

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After concluding the meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Jared Kushner stated that he and Steve Witkoff plan to fly to Dublin, Ireland, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The diplomatic itinerary reflects the complex web of negotiations required to address the war. Kirill Dmitriev, the envoy for President Putin, greeted the US envoys at the Moscow airport on Thursday, signaling the high level of engagement from the Kremlin. The US delegation aims to secure clarity on post-war security arrangements, a key hurdle in the peace process.

Disputes Over European Involvement and Security

A primary point of contention during the Moscow meetings is the role of European countries in the peace negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have sought to sideline Europe, citing resentment toward the continent's financial and military support for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on Wednesday that while European representatives might eventually join peace talks, their current statements do not indicate a desire to contribute to a peaceful resolution. Moscow argues that Europe is actively financing and supplying weaponry to Ukraine, which complicates direct negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

Jared Kushner indicated that a goal of the Moscow meeting is to invite European countries into the discussion. He argued that both Ukraine and Russia need clear post-war security guarantees, and that the European Union and Nato must be involved to build consensus on next steps. However, Russia has demanded that Nato withdraw its troops from its borders, viewing the alliance's eastward expansion as a top security threat. Moscow remains unwilling to include European nations directly in the initial settlement talks, maintaining that they are obstructing peace through their support of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Stance on Territorial Integrity

President Zelensky offered a muted welcome to the prisoner exchange agreement, calling it a positive step, but remained firm on other issues. He insisted that Ukraine will not concede to demands to cede territory occupied by Russia in exchange for peace. Hopes for a significant breakthrough during the first meeting between the delegations in nine months were generally low, given the vast differences in their demands. The fate of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory remains a central obstacle to any final settlement.

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Ukraine is focused on ensuring that Moscow does not launch further attacks, while EU officials state that discussions on European security arrangements can only begin after a ceasefire is established. Many European leaders view the inclusion of Russia in future security plans as a concession to Vladimir Putin's demands. The conflict continues to be defined by these conflicting security visions, with technical limitations like those reported on Starshield adding another layer of complexity to the ground war as diplomats attempt to navigate the path toward a negotiated end.