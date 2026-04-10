Amidst increasing tensions over the Iran war and potential US withdrawal from NATO, Ukrainian President Zelensky proposes the UK rejoining the EU to bolster European security.

Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced his belief that the United Kingdom should consider rejoining the European Union if the United States were to withdraw from NATO . This statement arises from growing concerns regarding former US President Donald Trump's potential disengagement from the defense alliance. Trump, a known critic of NATO , has expressed dissatisfaction with the bloc's members, specifically concerning their unwillingness to participate in his ongoing conflicts.

Zelensky's perspective is centered on reinforcing European security, particularly in light of potential Russian aggression, and he suggests that the UK's renewed relationship with the continent is crucial. He elaborated on this view, stating that if the US seriously contemplates leaving NATO, European security must primarily rely on the EU, but not in its current format. He advocates for the inclusion of strong European nations such as the UK, Ukraine, Türkiye, and Norway, believing that their combined military strength could surpass that of Russia, securing control of seas, skies, and land forces. He emphasized that security should take precedence over economic considerations.\Simultaneously, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has cautioned Donald Trump against penalizing Britain and other NATO allies for their stance on the Iran war, emphasizing the importance of the alliance for the United States. This warning comes amidst increasing tensions between the US and its allies. The Trump administration has signaled its intention to review the actions of member countries, potentially withdrawing military forces from those deemed unsupportive of the war efforts. This situation is further complicated by Starmer's critiques of the White House and his expressed concerns regarding escalating global tensions. The PM has emphasized that the UK is already strengthening its strategic coordination with NATO partners and highlights the benefits of being part of the alliance, which has contributed to decades of security. The withdrawal of the US forces from the UK, which includes 13 bases and approximately 10,000 personnel, would have substantial security and economic repercussions. A US Air Force analysis in 2012 estimated that these bases contributed $1.3 billion to the UK economy, significantly impacting local employment. Furthermore, a broader withdrawal of 80,000 troops from Western Europe would increase the continent's vulnerability to potential Russian aggression. Starmer has also announced the pursuit of closer economic ties with the EU, reflecting the evolving relationship between the UK and its international partners and reflecting that the UK is taking steps to ease the cost of living. \This shift towards closer ties with Europe follows the deepening strain in relations between the US and the UK due to Starmer's reluctance to get more involved in the Iran War. The recent ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran appears fragile, with Donald Trump accusing Tehran of violating the agreement. Amidst this tense environment, missiles continue to fall across the Middle East. Despite the initial announcement of the ceasefire, its stability is uncertain, with no indication of Iran easing its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is further complicated by the fact that only a limited number of vessels have passed through the strait since the ceasefire, with Iran reportedly demanding substantial tolls for safe passage. The UK government is moving ahead with its planned food deal with the EU as part of the move to strengthen the economic ties with the bloc. The implications for the UK include the need to rename certain products, like marmalade to citrus marmalade, reflecting the UK's alignment with the EU's regulatory framework. The developments underscore the complex interplay of international relations, military alliances, and economic considerations in a rapidly changing global landscape





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